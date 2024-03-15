Today in White Sox History: March 15

1903

Possibly the weirdest roster snafus in a single season continue, as Harry Gleason (brother of future White Sox manager Kid Gleason) is signed by Chicago — but chooses to report to his former team, the Boston Red Sox (née Americans), instead!

The comedy of outlaw-player errors began when George Davis, after having doubled his salary by signing with the White Sox, jumping from the National (New York) to American (Chicago) League during the war between the leagues, chose to break his deal and remain with the Giants. That forced the White Sox to shift Lee Tannehill from third base to shortstop to cover ... and opened a need at third base.

Gleason was the solution. He was no start, but was a warm body, and available for purchase from Boston. However, Gleason defied the sale and reported to his former team for spring training. It’s hard to determine whether his six games played for Boston in April-May 1903 were due to legal wrangling over his rights or the fact that he was a lousy player, but Gleason never showed up to play in Chicago.

As a result, it was Nixey Callahan that would man the hot corner for the White Sox in 1903, despite playing as a two-way pitcher-outfielder in 1902 and having logged just eight career games at third base over the first seven seasons in the majors. Callahan played in 102 games at third base for the White Sox, with 37 errors and an .895 fielding percentage (those numbers being a sign of the rocky-infield, worn-baseball, baby-gloved times, Nixey compiled 0.1 defensive WAR for those efforts and a 3.0 WAR season overall — not bad for an emergency insertion).

Coincidentally, on the day after this, Callahan was named White Sox player-manager.

1945

Due to World War II travel limits, the White Sox open spring training in Indiana, along with the St. Louis Browns, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago Cubs. More MLB teams end up training in Indiana than any other location.

1959

Future Hall-of-Famer and White Sox fan favorite, Harold Baines, is born, in Easton, Md. Baines was famously “scouted” at age 12, while in Little League, by Bill Veeck, who would in 1977 make Baines the only No. 1 overall draft choice in White Sox history to actually suit up for the team. Traded to Texas on July 30, 1989, Baines was so beloved in Chicago that his No. 3 jersey was retired by the White Sox on his next visit to Chicago with the Rangers, on August 20. (Only Phil Niekro and Frank Robinson have had numbers retired while still active players.) Baines, of course, also returned to the White Sox on two occasions as a free agent, and then served in various coaching roles with the team for a decade, and remains with the club in an ambassador role.

1976

After stepping in at the last minute to buy the franchise and prevent them from being moved to Seattle, Bill Veeck appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The headline read, “Baseball Couldn’t Shut Him Out.” Veeck owned the team for five years in his second stint — longer than his more storied tenure with the Go-Go White Sox.

Originally the other owners voted down Veeck’s bid, demanding that he change financial ownership terms in it. Amazingly, Veeck somehow got it done, and he was approved to purchase the White Sox.