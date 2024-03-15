 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago White Sox Photo Day
Chris Flexen’s class picture.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Gamethread White Sox vs. Cubs

Let’s play two!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Chrystal O'Keefe is an Indiana native who balances her time between Indianapolis and Chicago. She enjoys being a mother, wife and author. In her down time she enjoys petting every dog she sees, getting tattoos, baking and advocating for causes she believes in. But most of all, she enjoys tweeting during baseball and hockey to calm her nerves. You can follow her nonsense here: @chrystal_ok.

Happy Friday, folks! We’ve got a redline series today in sunny Arizona. The White Sox face the Cubs, who have demolished the South Siders twice so far in the spring training games. Can the White Sox win on their home field, or will the Cubs continue to decimate the Good Guys?

Chris Flexen is on the mound first with a fairly reoccurring (maybe even Opening Day) lineup.

For those interested, here are the Cubs starters.

If that isn’t enough baseball for you, the Futures game — also known as Spring Breakout — will be on soon after. Here is the White Sox lineup:

As well as a fun way to get to know some of our minor-leaguers (WARNING: Nick Swisher content).

For those interested, here is the Cubs Spring Breakout lineup:

You can catch the Major League game on NBC Sports Chicago or ESPN Chicago (1000 AM) at 3:05 p.m. CT.

The Spring Breakout game is on the Marquee Network or ESPN+ at 4:05 p.m. CT.

I’ll be back for the MLB game and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach will be here to recap the Spring Breakout.

