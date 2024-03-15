Share All sharing options for: Gamethread White Sox vs. Cubs

Happy Friday, folks! We’ve got a redline series today in sunny Arizona. The White Sox face the Cubs, who have demolished the South Siders twice so far in the spring training games. Can the White Sox win on their home field, or will the Cubs continue to decimate the Good Guys?

Chris Flexen is on the mound first with a fairly reoccurring (maybe even Opening Day) lineup.

White Sox vs. Cubs at Camelback Ranch! pic.twitter.com/UCTmzqnSqb — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 15, 2024

For those interested, here are the Cubs starters.

Let's play two!



Here is the #Cubs starting lineup against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch! pic.twitter.com/JPDA4Hk2XJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 15, 2024

If that isn’t enough baseball for you, the Futures game — also known as Spring Breakout — will be on soon after. Here is the White Sox lineup:

As well as a fun way to get to know some of our minor-leaguers (WARNING: Nick Swisher content).

Get to know @MLBPipeline's No. 9 overall prospect, Colson Montgomery.



You can watch @WhiteSox #SpringBreakout action today at 5:05 PM ET on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/4hYXT9VMfi — MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2024

For those interested, here is the Cubs Spring Breakout lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the inaugural Spring Breakout game at @SloanParkMesa!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/fmEr4ryX0G — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 15, 2024

You can catch the Major League game on NBC Sports Chicago or ESPN Chicago (1000 AM) at 3:05 p.m. CT.

The Spring Breakout game is on the Marquee Network or ESPN+ at 4:05 p.m. CT.

I’ll be back for the MLB game and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach will be here to recap the Spring Breakout.