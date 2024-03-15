White Sox 3, Cubs 2: A rainy win in eight innings

The White Sox game today started on a rain delay, as the usual sunny Arizona turned overcast quickly, and ended before the ninth inning could get underway. Let’s go over the highlights.

Chris Flexen continued his first-inning scoreless streak, but alas, the Cubs would ruin his outing a bit in the second with four hits, two of which were doubles. The Cubs struck first and brought in two.

However, the White Sox quickly knotted the score with Paul DeJong’s third homer of the Cactus League, after Jordan Wicks walked Andrew Vaughn during the previous at-bat.

Paul DeJong goes boom! pic.twitter.com/DRCgrMY3OZ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 15, 2024

The defense stayed spectacular in the top of the third with some incredible catches, especially one from Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi in midseason form pic.twitter.com/SpEXiooI8X — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) March 15, 2024

Vaughn launched an RBI double to right field that put the Sox in the lead for the first time. In other exciting news, Flexen had a successful pick-off at first with Braden Shewmake tagging Brennen Davis for the third out in the top of the fourth.

The White Sox pitching remained consistent throughout the game with some defensive help, keeping the Cubs out of scoring position. I’d love to provide more game updates, but it started raining.

Thanks to the one-run lead going into the bottom of the eighth, the White Sox got the win, as the game was called. Fans flocked from their seats as the tarp started unraveling on the diamond.

The Cubs ended the day with seven hits but just two turned into runs, while the White Sox capitalized on just four hits and three runs.

Four in a row pic.twitter.com/z6KzbQJXip — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 15, 2024

In perhaps the most apt metaphor yet for this 2024 White Sox season, the Future was cancelled. OK, that’s stretching it, but the Spring Breakout game pitting the top White Sox vs. Cubs prospects, part of an innovative new idea running across MLB, had to be canceled due to the inclement weather. So it’s just this recap for the evening.

Weather pending, the White Sox host Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

