Gamethread(s): Split squads take on split squads

It’s split-squad White Sox hosting split-squad Giants and other split-squad White Sox at split-squad Mariners, as the Sox have a chance to stretch their four-game winning streak to match or even exceed last season’s best run. And you even get to see one, if you want.

THE GAME ON TV — GIANTS AT WHITE SOX

At 3:05pm we get to see if John Schriffen has managed to unveil a hitherto-undiscovered sense of humor, as he and Steve Stone call a game featuring two non-roster starting pitchers with really bad histories.

On the White Sox side, the first tosser is scheduled to be Chad Kuhl, a December free agent signee who sported an 8.45 ERA with Washington last year (though the Giants list Michael Kopech as the starter, for some reason). Kuhl has given up a couple of runs in 4 2⁄3 innings in two appearances this spring, striking out seven.

For the Giants, it should be Spencer Howard, with a career 7.20 ERA but a decent spring so far. Howard and those who follow will face a Sox lineup that includes Kevin Pillar in the battle to be last man standing for the usual right field failures.

Kuhl and the gang (sorry — couldn’t resist) will pitch to a Giants lineup not exactly inundated with regulars.

Five minutes after that first pitch, we also have:

ON GAMEDAY ONLY, WHITE SOX AT MARINERS

It will, of course, be only the pathetic spring version of Gameday, with everybody either allegedly hitting the first pitch or striking out on three pitches or walking on four, so it shouldn’t distract you from the TV game.

In this one, the Sox start with another non-roster pitcher, Jake Woodford, who had a 6.23 ERA for the Cardinals in 2023. It’s already Woodford’s fourth appearance of the spring, with 10 K’s in 7 2⁄3 innings, but four runs.

The Mariners are scheduled to start Luis Castillo, a genuine major-leaguer. The righty has given up three runs in eight innings so far this spring. He’ll face a White Sox lineup that includes two players battling for the utility infielder job, Zach Remillard and Braden Shewmake.

Note that hot-hitting Eloy Jiménez is missing from both lineups, as he has been for a few days. Purported, he is playing tomorrow.

The White Sox demoted Nicholas Padilla to minor-league camp, and also lost Peyton Burdick on waivers, back the Baltimore org from whence he came.

None of the rain that messed things up for the Cactus League yesterday is expected today.