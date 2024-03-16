Split squads go splat, lose to Giants and Mariners

Well, you knew the winning streak couldn’t go on forever, right? Or maybe even up to St. Patrick’s Day.

THE GAME ON TV — SOX FALL TO GIANTS 11-7

Don’t even ask how bad it was before the game was turned over to players bound for Double-A.

But, OK, since you asked ...

White Sox starter Chad Kuhl punched a surefire ticket to Charlotte, or maybe Birmingham, by giving up three runs on two homers in 2 2⁄3 innings, which is too bad, because the way the 2024 season is going to be, we could use all the opportunities for bad puns we can get.

The Sox, meanwhile, went 12-up, 12-down against Spencer Howard, but were let back in the game when minor-leaguer Juan Sanchez handed them three runs on walk/walk/HBP/E1 on a bad throw to the plate/shouldabeen E-1 on bobbled grounder hit by Max Stassi, for a 3-3 tie.

The tie lasted until Jared Schuster, a former Atlanta first-rounder considered a possible part of the starting rotation, gave up a run in the sixth and then six more in the seventh, on a total of seven hits and three walks.

The Sox actually earned a couple of runs in the bottom of the seventh, on a Chuckie Robinson laser over the left field wall.



Then, after the Giants scored one in the top of the ninth, Robinson led a charge of four straight singles by minor-leaguers, including one by the struggling Colson Montgomery on a checked swing, to close the score to 11-7 and match their hit total from the first eight innings. The next two batters hit the ball hard as well, but right at people for a DP and a line out, and that was that.

If you’re looking for a bright spot by a major-leaguer, Michael Kopech had a clean inning.



Luis Robert Jr. continued to have problems at the plate, going 0-for-3 with a K on a pitch well out of the zone, but he did hit the ball hard once and made a nice play in center.

MEANWHILE, OUT IN PEORIA (Ariz., not Ill., that is)

The White Sox didn’t even bother to threaten against the Mariners, quietly going down 8-2 after falling behind 4-zip in the first and 8-1 after five, seven of those runs coming off of starter Jake Woodford, who also will soon pile up frequent flier miles to Charlotte.

The sole Sox run in the period came from a combo by two of the competitors for the utility infield slot on the roster, as Braden Shewmake singled in Zach Remillard, who had doubled.



Ever the Pollyanna, permit me to point out the Sox staff only walked one Mariner, while striking out six. And that was even with Touki Toussaint pitching an inning.

The White Sox are now 8-15 and once again at the bottom of the Cactus League. They’re back in action against the A’s tomorrow, with the full squad back intact.

