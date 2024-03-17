Let’s beat that dead horse for 3-3-3 once again!

Yes, yes, I know. I’ve promoted the 3-3-3 pitching rotation before, as recently as the trading deadline last year after the White Sox sent off most of the pitching staff.

That was a good time to try the experiment. But now is even better.

In fact, the 2024 White Sox may be the best team ever for putting into action Dave Fleming’s proposal on billjamesonline.com in 2009. Not only does it not matter in the least whether the White Sox lose a slew of games trying something new, since they’re going to lose a sufficient slew of games anyway, but they actually have a staff almost specifically designed for this particular experiment.

So, yes, this article will have some repetition, but it’s possible a few of you didn’t memorize the system last time around, or that the notes you jotted down about it inadvertently ended up in the bottom of your parrot’s cage. Therefore, let us begin with a review and move on to the specifics for the current White Sox.

There is perhaps no one who has had more influence on the changing ways of Major League Baseball than Bill James, so it’s appropriate we delve into the work of one of his proteges to find ways for the White Sox be somehow relevant in 2024. Dave Fleming’s proposal was simple — instead of the usual pitching rotation, have three pitchers throw three innings each every three games.

That ends up with about as many innings each as starters would normally have, but with less wear and tear each outing, and with many advantages, such as making it harder for opponents to prepare for a game. There would be no three times through a lineup, and (with any luck) opponents wouldn’t even bat twice through vs. each hurler. It also makes losing someone from the rotation a less severe loss. The three innings, or maximum of 60 pitches (here’s looking at you, Michael Kopech), each time out is right in line with the rules high school associations have for teenagers, so it shouldn’t be harsh for professionals.

When Fleming came up with the idea, there were usually only 11 pitchers on a team. Now, with 13 the norm, it makes even more sense, because there are plenty of slots left for regular relievers. And, boy, does it work perfectly for the current White Sox.

LET’S PLUG 3-3-3 INTO THE WHITE SOX LINEUP

Right now, the White Sox are well short of real starters you’d want in a rotation, but, as luck would have it (or in a brilliant move by Chris Getz) they are absolutely loaded with kinda, sorta starters well suited to go three innings:

Michael Kopech relegated to the pen, but a long time starter

relegated to the pen, but a long time starter Erick Fedde horrible starter in MLB for six years, brilliant in Korea, could benefit from shorter stints back against better competition

horrible starter in MLB for six years, brilliant in Korea, could benefit from shorter stints back against better competition Chris Flexen lousy starter in 2023, could use shorter outings

lousy starter in 2023, could use shorter outings Michael Soroka once terrific, but has only thrown 45 innings since 2019 and needs to be on severely-limited workload

once terrific, but has only thrown 45 innings since 2019 and needs to be on severely-limited workload Garrett Crochet White Sox want to stretch him out, but like Soroka has pitched very little due to injuries and needs his workload kept low

White Sox want to stretch him out, but like Soroka has pitched very little due to injuries and needs his workload kept low Tanner Banks the go-to three-innings guy last year

the go-to three-innings guy last year Deivi García a starter in the minors as recently as 2022

a starter in the minors as recently as 2022 Jared Shuster a starter last year, usually good for fewer than five innings

a starter last year, usually good for fewer than five innings Shane Drohan starter in minors in 2023, usually good for four innings

starter in minors in 2023, usually good for four innings Touki Toussaint spot starter in 2023

spot starter in 2023 Nick Nastrini minor league starter, close to ready for majors

minor league starter, close to ready for majors Drew Thorpe ditto

That makes 12, which would be 3-3-3-3, but would leave room for only one regular reliever, which won’t work. So pick nine, make a 10th a rotator who gives the 3-3-3 guys a break (or rescues a pitcher getting shelled quickly), and then have three regular relievers who can also spell the regulars.

There are 1,458 innings in a season, less about 58 for games the Sox lose on the road, plus a very few extra innings under the new system. Even with, say, a quarter of the rotation time off and the regular relievers handling a total of 180 innings or so, each 3-3-3 pitcher would still get to about 120 innings — which would be too many for some. Fortunately, for those who wear out, Davis Martin should be back by July or August and Prelander Berroa and Jairo Iriarte, both starters for now, could be ready for MLB action by September.

WOULD IT WORK? IT CAN’T BE WORSE THAN STICKING TO TRADITION

A regular rotation is apt to be a disaster for the White Sox, so why not try something new and be leaders for a change? And possibly best of all — having a set pattern of who pitches how many innings when will take decision-making away from Pedro Grifol, and that’s bound to be good.