Today in White Sox History: March 17

1903

The White Sox left for what would become a disastrous spring training in New Orleans. Two straight weeks of rain would permit just two games to be played. The club would break for home early, yet still encounter some rain on the way back north.

1910

Construction begins at 35th & Shields on the stadium that would eventually be called Comiskey Park. The ballpark would be completed by late June, and officially open on July 1 with a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Browns.

Think about that one: a new, steel stadium in a little more than three-and-a-half months!

1923

Appropriate for an Irishman, White Sox slugger Pat Seerey is born on St. Patrick’s Day in Wilburton, Okla. The 5´10´´, 200-pound slugger was dubbed “Fat Pat” and served as a precursor to a three-outcomes players like Rob Deer or even Adam Dunn.

Though his seven-year career was largely undistinguished, Seerey had a memorable four-homer game for the White Sox on July 18, 1948, just six weeks after being acquired from Cleveland. Seerey became just the fifth player in major league history to accomplish the feat. He finished the 1948 season with 18 homers for the White Sox in 95 games, but would see action in just four more MLB games after that.

2012

Carlos Quentin receives his MRI results for a knee injury and will undergo surgery. The good news? This injury, for once, does not affect the White Sox, as Quentin had been traded on New Year’s Eve to the San Diego Padres. The deal, a modern-day salary dump, as the White Sox dealt the defensively-limited and oft-injured slugger for two pitchers who would end up only appearing in five total games for the White Sox.

Quentin would recover well enough to produce 1.6 WAR in half a season, and then put up 2.1 WAR for the Padres in 2013. But from there, his career was toast.