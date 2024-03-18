Gamethread: Guardians at White Sox

Happy Monday, friends!

Hahahah, or not. Happy? Yeah, right. I saw snow flurries out my window this morning — on the 18th day of March — MARCH! How the bloody hell does that make for a happy Monday? UGH.

Do you know what would make this a happy Monday? Watching Drew Thorpe, the newest White Sox pitching prospect, make his debut in Glendale against those loathsome Cleveland Guardians. Well, because, of course, no Monday can really be all that good; we can’t even get a radio broadcast from the desert to keep us warm on this cold and snowy Monday afternoon. Sadly, this one is for Camelback Ranch eyes only. Seriously, why can’t we have nice things?

Opening Day can’t get here soon enough ...

In roster move news:

Here’s how the Sox line them up behind Thorpe:

Set for baseball at Camelback Ranch pic.twitter.com/hTWIqdR0uK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 18, 2024

And for Stephen Vogt’s Guardians:

Heading to the part of Chicago that looks an awful lot like Glendale, Arizona today.#GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/x17ehHAj1O — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) March 18, 2024

Check back after the game for another recap of action none of us could see or hear. Woo!