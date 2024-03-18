Guardians 8, White Sox 5: UGLY

Before the team took the field in Glendale this afternoon, the Pale Hose announced that Garrett Crochet has been named the White Sox Opening Day starter. While this will be Crochet’s first career major league start, he has been electric so far this spring. He has appeared in four spring games with one start, allowing seven hits, no runs, no walks, 12 strikeouts, and a 0.78 WHIP in nine innings pitched.

Got the nod for March 28

Congrats to Garrett! Go get ’em!

Reaction on social media was mixed:

We as #WhiteSox fans just ain't prepared for an opening day starter with plans to go 3 innings or 60 pitches, a new world imo. https://t.co/xQ5HoYoXUE — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) March 18, 2024

It’s worth noting that only nine times in major league history has a pitcher’s first career start been on Opening Day.

I myself find the decision to be curious. Most of the time this dumb org can’t get out of its own way. Let’s hope this isn’t par for the course.

Speaking of not being able to get out of their own way, there supposedly was a baseball game played in Glendale today. And once again, it was probably a good thing that no one outside of Camelback Ranch had any way to watch or listen.

Following the action on Twitter and Gameday, it was ugly.

First pitch was at 1:06 p.m. local time. It was 6-0 Cleveland shortly thereafter.

The Guardians have seemingly given a rude welcome to Drew Thorpe, but with no broadcasts, I'm not sure if I can trust that it actually happened. — Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) March 18, 2024

Thorpe giving up 5 runs in 5 minutes — (5) Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) March 18, 2024

Drew Thorpe getting shelled in his #Whitesox debut — Borna Nazari (@thehogwatch) March 18, 2024

The top of the first went something like this: leadoff double, single, double, single, homer, homer. It was 6-0, Cleveland before Thorpe recorded a single out. OUCH.

Obviously not how Drew Thorpe envisioned his #WhiteSox org. debut (1 2/3 IP, 7 ER) after being acquired as the centerpiece of the Dylan Cease deal, but a look at his pair of strikeouts: pic.twitter.com/dDM40jI1ET — Jesse Borek (@JesseABorek) March 18, 2024

In the top of the second, Thorpe didn’t fare much better.

Make that 7-0, Guardians.

Thorpe, who was replaced by Yoelvín Silven with two outs in the second inning, returned to start the third. He promptly gave up a double to José Tena, who scored Cleveland’s eighth run on a Brayan Rocchio RBI ground out: 8-0, Guardians.

So much for the Pale Hose keeping that spring run differential from ballooning again.

Thorpe’s line in his White Sox debut: 1 2⁄3 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 3 HR. Woof.

While the results of Thorpe’s outing are pretty meaningless in the big picture, it’s not a great look after all of the talk of him looking great this spring. Let’s hope this quashes talk of him making it to the bigs any time soon. He’s only had a cup of coffee in Double-A in the Padres org, so let’s give the kid a chance to earn his way up instead of rushing him up while chasing a quick-fix rebuild.

In the bottom of the fourth, Andrew Vaughn led off with a double and would score on a Zach Remillard single to trim the lead to 8-1, Guardians.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee held the feckless Pale Hose offense to one run on five hits over 4 1⁄3 innings.

The Sox would cut the lead down to 8-3 in the seventh inning. After mass substitutions, Colson Montgomery and Danny Mendick walked in back-to-back at-bats, and both would score on a Chuckie Robinson single.

Robinson is not likely to make the Opening Day roster, but I hope the Sox can keep him around. He might not amount to anything, but he’s been a fun follow this spring, and I’d much rather see him get starts instead of Max Stassi or the corpse of Martín Maldonado.

The South Siders would tack on two more on a Brett Phillips double that made the game 8-5 in the bottom of the eighth. There would be no more scoring, and don’t let the final score fool you: This loss was never in doubt.

On that note, some choices were made here, and not good ones.

The Brett Lawrie experience. pic.twitter.com/Sy9ztiILbx — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 18, 2024

