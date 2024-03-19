Vote for the 2024 South Side Sox White Sox Hall of Fame!

Once upon a time, the Chicago White Sox had a team Hall of Fame — until they decided to put it in mothballs, in favor of an extended gift shop. Now the Sox have a two-story team store, and they have yet to bring the team Hall of Fame back.

We were tired of waiting, so we established a virtual one.

As a reminder, you are no longer restricted to voting for just 10 players; there is no limit. Vote for zero, or for all 20. The voting is here on site, so you can see the progress of the vote in real time.

The player who finishes last in the prior voting falls off of the ballot, so the unlucky and undue candidate last election was center fielder Johnny Mostil, at 30.1% falling just behind Lance Johnson (30.4%). Mostil will be eligible to return to the ballot in five years.

With five players elected last time out (Wilbur Wood, Red Faber, Hoyt Wilhelm, Robin Ventura and José Abreu), that means SIX additions will be made to the ballot. Two will be players returning to the ballot after dropping off in 2018: Thornton Lee and Willie Kamm. The four brand-new additions to the ballot are Reb Russell, Buck Weaver, Johnny Rigney and Lee Tannehill.

The “bonus” categories come out again, so as with the player votes, you’ll be able to see the progress of all those votes in real time, as well. Unlike the player vote, however, the candidate with the most votes in a bonus category is enshrined — no need to hit a 75% minimum.

Past Player Votes

In 2018, with our inaugural White Sox Hall vote, we enshrined five players: Frank Thomas, Minnie Miñoso, Luis Aparicio, Nellie Fox and Luke Appling. Players need 75% of votes to gain induction, so near-misses included Mark Buehrle (66.7%), Joe Jackson (63.3%), and Paul Konerko (61.4%).

The second year of voting in 2019 landed Buehrle (82.5%), Billy Pierce (75.8%) and Eddie Collins (75.4%) into the Hall, with Ed Walsh’s 68.3% getting him closer to entry.

In 2020 at South Side Hit Pen, it was a five-member class inducted into the White Sox Hall of Fame: Joe Jackson (81%), Carlton Fisk (79%), Paul Konerko (79%), Harold Baines (78%) and Ed Walsh (75%).

In 2021 back here at SSS, just one candidate, Ted Lyons, snuck in (75%). Robin Ventura fell a handful of votes short (73.5%), and Wilbur Wood in in the running (68.4%).

In 2022, we welcomed another five-player class, with Wilbur Wood (93.3%), Red Faber (84.4%), Hoyt Wilhelm (79.4%), Robin Ventura (78.9%) and José Abreu (78.6%) getting in. Jack McDowell and Ray Schalk polled close to 70%.

We held no vote in 2023, and may run an election in the fall to “catch up.” Or not. We’ll see.

Past Extra Categories

In 2018, we also enshrined 2005 (Team), Bill Veeck (Contributor), Exploding Scoreboard (Gimmick), Disco Demolition (Promotion), 1991 (Uniform), Ozzie Guillén (Manager), and 2005 World Series Sweep (Moment).

In 2019, the extra categories winners included 1917 (Team), Nancy Faust (Contributor), Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye) (Gimmick/Promotion), four straight ALCS complete games (2005 Moment), Mark Buehrle between-the-legs (Defensive Play), Dick Allen (Meteoric Player), Ozzie Guillén (Character) and Jim Margalus (South Side Sox member).

In 2020, the extra category winners were 1906 (Team), Al Lopez (Manager), Seventh-Inning Stretch (Gimmick/Promotion), Hitless Wonders Upset (Moment), 11-1 Record (2005 Moment), Dewayne Wise “The Catch” (Defensive Play), Albert Belle (Meteoric Player), and Tom Paciorek (Character).

In 2021, the bonus categories weren’t included in our vote.

But in 2022 they came back to your ballot, with winners including 1959 (Team), Jimmy Dykes (Manager), Center Field Shower (Gimmick/Promotion), Scott Podsednik’s Game 2 walk-off (2005 Moment) ... and also (Home Run), Juan Uribe’s Game 4 catch in the stands (Defensive Play), Hawk Harrelson (Contributor), 1983 (Uniform), The Big Hurt (Nickname) and Chicago Dog (Ballpark Food).

Again, there was no vote held in 2023.

You have until noon on Monday, March 25 to vote, as the 2024 White Sox Hall of Fame class will be announced on March 26.

NOTE: WAR and all other stats are listed for White Sox play only.

Eddie Cicotte

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

(1912-20)

WAR 50.0

All-time White Sox WAR rank 8

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 5

All-time White Sox WAR rank among right-handed pitchers 4

Last SSS vote 55.3% (+9%)

Top SSS vote 55.3% (2022)

Core Stats 156-101, 183 CG, 28 SHO, 21 SV, 2.25 ERA/2.48 FIP, 1.11 WHIP, 133 ERA+, 1917 World Series, 1919 AL Pennant

Joe Jackson wasn’t the only future Hall-of-Famer who lost his shot at immortality after joining the Black Sox, as Eddie Cicotte was well on his way to Cooperstown when he was banned in 1920. He immediately shifted from solid starter to star in his first full season with the White Sox (1913), and was the ace of the 1917 World Series winners (leading the league with 28 wins, a 1.53 ERA and 346 ⅔ innings). The knuckleballer’s last season as the best in baseball was the ill-fated 1919 season, when he went 29-7 with a 1.82 ERA in 306 ⅔ innings; that postseason, he went 1-2 with two complete games and a 2.91 ERA. With his conscience eating at him, Cicotte admitted to his role in the fix in 1920 and was banned for life.

George Davis

Shortstop

(1902, 1904-09)

WAR 33.2

All-time White Sox WAR rank 16

All-time White Sox WAR rank among hitters 8

All-time White Sox WAR rank among shortstops 3

Last SSS vote 43.2% (+37%)

Top SSS vote 43.2% (2022)

Core Stats .259/.333/.332, 6 HR, 377 RBI, 162 SB, 109 OPS+, 1906 World Series, Hall of Fame

Future Hall-of-Famer George Davis jumped to the White Sox just as the franchise was establishing itself as the preeminent power in the new American League, busy gobbling up National League talent. Davis was so respected he’d even managed his former team, the New York Giants. Both leagues squabbled over the rights to Davis, but Chicago eventually won out — in time to see Davis help pace the Hitless Wonders to an upset win over the crosstown Cubs in the 1906 World Series. While 1906 was Davis’ last great season, the shortstop still ranks eighth all-time in White Sox position player WAR.

Ray Durham

Second Baseman

(1995-2002)

WAR 21.4

All-time White Sox WAR rank 38

All-time White Sox WAR rank among hitters 22

All-time White Sox WAR rank among second basemen 3

Last SSS vote 38.6% (+14%)

Top SSS vote 38.6% (2022)

Core Stats .278/.352/.428, 1,246 H, 106 HR, 484 RBI, 219 SB, 102 OPS+, two-time All-Star

Ray Durham was a steady influence on some perennially-disappointing 1990s White Sox teams, finally breaking through in the postseason in 2000, when he put up a .985 OPS as one of the few South Side hitters who didn’t wilt vs. the Mariners. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1995 despite putting up a statistically disappointing season, but would go on to make All-Star teams in 1998 and 2000. Durham’s 5.5 offensive WAR in 1998 ranked ninth in the AL, and he led the league in double plays in both 1998 and 2000. Durham’s closest player comps during his White Sox years were Bobby Grich and Joe Morgan, and a second baseman can’t find better company than that. Apparently Willie Harris and D’Angelo Jiménez waiting in the wings prompted the White Sox to dump Durham and some cash on the Oakland A’s at the trade deadline in 2002 for Jon Adkins. He’d go on to be a very productive player for four more seasons, so that’s a trade fail for Ken Williams.

Joe Horlen

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

(1961-71)

WAR 25.3

All-time White Sox WAR rank 29 (tie with Magglio Ordoñez)

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 12

All-time White Sox WAR rank among right-handed pitchers 6

Last SSS vote 32.3% (+12%)

Top SSS vote 32.3% (2022)

Core Stats 113-113, 59 CG, 18 SHO, 3.11 ERA/3.35 FIP, 1.19 WHIP, 110 ERA+, one-time All-Star, one ERA title, Top 5 MVP finish, one Top 5 Cy Young finish

You can call him Joe, or you can call him Joel, but you doesn’t have to call him Johnson. An All-America Second Teamer out of Oklahoma State, Horlen was signed by the White Sox in their magical year of 1959. The native Texan would hit the majors two years later, and pitch on the South Side for a decade. By 1964, he would enter the White Sox’s starting rotation for good, finishing the year second AL ERA (1.88) and whiffs (138), led in WHIP (0.935), and was the best in the majors in H/9, with 6.07. He was murder on the AL after that, regularly posting amazing ERAs. By 1967, Horlen went 19-7 and led the AL in ERA (2.06), shutouts (six) and WHIP (.953), and made the All-Star team for his first and only time. On September 10, in the heat of a furious pennant race, Horlen no-hit the Detroit Tigers at Comiskey Park. (It would be 40 years before another White Sox pitcher, Mark Buehrle, would throw a no-hitter in Chicago.) Horlen finished second in Cy Young and fourth in MVP voting in 1967. After that, as the White Sox stumbled toward the 1970s, Horlen’s performances diminished, but the ultimate insult came in 1972, when Horlen (the team’s union rep) was waived after leading a unanimous vote to strike. Horlen caught on with the Oakland A’s, and relieved for them on their way to a first World Series title — making him the only player in history to win a Pony League World Series (1952), College World Series (1959) and MLB World Series (1972) ring.

Tommy John

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

(1965-71)

WAR 23.9

All-time White Sox WAR rank 33

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 13

All-time White Sox WAR rank among left-handed pitchers 6

Last SSS vote 56.8% (+18%)

Top SSS vote 56.8% (2022)

Core Stats 82-80, 56 CG, 21 SHO, 2.95 ERA/3.20 FIP, 1.22 WHIP, 117 ERA+, one-time All-Star

It’s uncanny how similar the White Sox careers of Tommy John and Horlen are. In one snapshot of how underrated those 1960s White Sox teams were, John was essentially the same pitcher in Chicago in the 1960s as he was with the Dodgers in the 1970s — yet he was a mere one-time All-Star with the White Sox, and a multiple All-Star, Cy Young finalist and MVP candidate in L.A. And, of course, there was one huge difference between White Sox John and Dodgers John: A reconstructed ulnar collateral ligament, the success of which attached John’s named to the now-common Tommy John surgery, and extended the southpaw’s career by 14 seasons. His astronomical career WAR makes his lack of serious consideration for Cooperstown one of the bigger injustices in Hall annals. Simply put, John was phenomenal with the White Sox, leading the majors in shutouts for both the 1966 (five) and 1967 (six) seasons. More inadvertently, John’s trade to L.A. in 1971 reaped one of the most meteoric superstars in White Sox history: Dick Allen.

Lance Johnson

Center Fielder

(1988-95)

WAR 21.3

All-time White Sox WAR rank 40 (tied with Gary Peters)

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 23

All-time White Sox WAR rank among center fielders 4

Last SSS vote 30.4% (+16.1%)

Top SSS vote 30.4% (2022)

Core Stats .286/.325/.373, 1,018 hits, 77 3B, 17 HR, 327 RBI, 226 SB, 92 OPS+

One-Dog was an underrated minor star for the White Sox. Although fans lament the trade of Bobby Bonilla back to the Pittsburgh Pirates for José DeLeon, DeLeon ultimately yielded Johnson, who finished his career with a higher WAR than Bonilla. In his one postseason on the South Side (1993), Johnson produced 0.23 WPA and uncharacteristic muscle: a double, triple and homer in the six games, giving him a .758 OPS for the series. Johnson also provided significant defensive value (think Adam Engel-plus) in center field while often flanked by corner outfielders who desperately benefitted from his prodigious range.

Fielder Jones

Center Fielder

(1901-08)

WAR 32.0

All-time White Sox WAR rank 18

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 10

All-time White Sox WAR rank among center fielders 1

Last SSS vote 38.7% (+12.4%)

Top SSS vote 38.7% (2022)

Core Stats .269/.357/.326, 1,151 hits, 10 HR, 375 RBI, 206 SB, 112 OPS+, 1906 World Series as player-manager

Like George Davis, Fielder Jones jumped to the White Sox once the American League presented itself as an alternative/equal to the National League, joining the White Sox in 1901 and spending most of the decade on the South Side. Also like Davis, Jones had second thoughts (or wanted to manipulate the system further) and jump back to the NL, but White Sox owner kept Jones on the club by making him White Sox manager. He would lead the Hitless Wonders to World Series victory over the Cubs in 1906. A star center fielder (tops in White Sox history, in fact) and acclaimed manager, Jones deigned to add “owner” to his resume — but Charles Comiskey would not grant Jones an ownership stake. Comiskey offered Jones a blank check to stay on as manager; Jones refused.

Willie Kamm

Third Baseman

(1923-31)

WAR 27.3

All-time White Sox WAR rank 26

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 15

All-time White Sox WAR rank among third baseman 2

Last SSS vote Not on ballot after falling off in 2018

Top SSS vote 0% (2018)

Core Stats 25 HR, 588 RBI, .279/.370/.391, 99 OPS+, AL leader in defensive WAR in 1926, led AL 3Bs in fielding percentage for six straight seasons (1924-29), three Top 12 MVP finishes

In the very lean, post-Black Sox era, Kamm was a White Sox star, an average hitter and a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman. He was purchased by the White Sox from the minors (San Francisco) for a then-record $100,000 in 1922 ($1.8 million today). He enjoyed just two winning seasons during his time on the South Side, although every season he played the White Sox finished in the second division.

Thornton Lee

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

(1937-47)

WAR 30.2

All-time White Sox WAR rank 20

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 9

All-time White Sox WAR rank among left-handed pitchers 5

Last SSS vote Not on ballot after falling off in 2018

Top SSS vote 0% (2018)

Core Stats 104-104, 142 CG, 13 SHO, 6 SV, 3.33 ERA/3.78 FIP, 1.316 WHIP, 124 ERA+, twice led AL pitchers in WAR (1938, 1941), two-time All-Star, fourth in 1941 MVP voting

Don’t let the .500 (and career below-.500) record fool you, Thornton Lee was a prodigious pitcher. By JAWS (peak seven MLB seasons), Lee qualifies as the 207th-best pitcher in MLB history. Just four of his 11 seasons in Chicago were winning ones, and despite being overshadowed by future Hall-of-Famers Ted Lyons throughout, Lee was always the South Side’s premier southpaw in his time.

Chet Lemon

Center Fielder

(1975-81)

WAR 24.9

All-time White Sox WAR rank 30

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 18

All-time White Sox WAR rank among center fielders 2

Last SSS vote 52.3% (+9.4%)

Top SSS vote 52.3% (2022)

Core Stats .288/.363/.451, 73 HR, 348 RBI, 804 hits, 126 OPS+, two-time All-Star

Arguably the best fielding center fielder in White Sox history, Chet Lemon came to the White Sox in 1975 from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for pitcher Stan Bahnsen. Lemon, who had played the infield (poorly) with the A’s throughout his minor league career, was quickly moved to center field by White Sox manager Chuck Tanner. In his second full year in the majors (1977), Lemon hit .273 with 38 doubles and 19 homers for the South Side Hit Men. He also set major league records for chances (524) and putouts (512) in center field that have yet to be broken. In 1978, Lemon would become an All-Star for the first time, hitting .300, and followed that in 1979 with his best year on the South Side, slashing .318/.391/.496 and adding a league-leading 44 doubles in a 5.8 bWAR season. With Carlton Fisk pre-empting him as the Chisox’s top-salaried player, Lemon planned to become a free agent after 1982. Rather than lose Lemon for no return, new owners Jerry Reinsdorf and Eddie Einhorn shipped him to the Detroit Tigers for Steve Kemp, breaking this writer’s heart into a million billion pieces.

Sherm Lollar

Catcher

(1952-63)

WAR 25.6

All-time White Sox WAR rank 27

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 16

All-time White Sox WAR rank among catchers 3

Last SSS vote 55.6% (+22.9%)

Top SSS vote 55.6% (2022)

Core Stats .265/.358/.402, 124 HR, 631 RBI, 1,122 hits, 106 OPS+, eight-time All-Star, three Gold Gloves

Sherm Lollar was the backstop mainstay for most of the amazing run of winning seasons the White Sox pulled off, from 1951-67. “The Tank” was a six-time All-Star catcher with the White Sox, after stops with Cleveland, the New York Yankees and St. Louis Browns before arriving in Chicago. Lollar was a defensive ace, but added offense to the mix beginning in in 1956, when he hit .293/.383/.438, with 11 homers and 75 RBIs. Becoming a power threat, Lollar finished ninth in MVP voting in both 1958 and 1959. Lollar hit only .226 in the 1959 World Series, but his one home run tied Game 4 at four in the seventh inning. The White Sox released him in 1963, which ended his playing career.

Jack McDowell

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

(1987-94)

WAR 21.6

All-time White Sox WAR rank 37

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 16

All-time White Sox WAR rank among right-handed pitchers 8

Last SSS vote 69.3% (+29%)

Top SSS vote 69.3% (2022)

Core Stats 91-59, 49 CG, 10 SHO, 3.50 ERA/3.55 FIP, 1.25 WHIP, 117 ERA+, three-time All-Star, two Top 5 Cy Young finishes, 1993 Cy Young

Jack McDowell was the unquestioned badass of the 1990s White Sox renaissance; on a team featuring future Hall-of-Famers Carlton Fisk and Frank Thomas, no one bulldogged it better than Black Jack. He was an All-Star and Top 10 Cy Young finisher for three straight seasons (1991-93), receiving MVP votes in 1992 and 1993. He won the Cy Young in 1993. The lockout that ended the 1994 season rather tragically for White Sox fans also started the decline of McDowell’s career — although a heavy workload (his fewest innings pitched from 1991-93 was 253 ⅔) likely contributed plenty, as well. McDowell was traded to the Yankees in 1995 and had one strong season in the Bronx, but is best known for flipping off the Yankee Stadium boo birds in 1996; a longtime musician (V.I.E.W, Stickfigure), McDowell’s fellow musicians/friends in The Baseball Project wrote a song (“Yankee Flipper”) in homage to his act of heroism. In retirement, McDowell has proven an adept broadcaster, successful coach, and a bit of a baseball conspiracy-theory crank.

Magglio Ordóñez

Right Fielder

(1997-2004)

WAR 25.3

All-time White Sox WAR rank 29 (tied with Joe Horlen)

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 17

All-time White Sox WAR rank among right fielders 1

Last SSS vote 61.4% (+10%)

Top SSS vote 61.4% (2022)

Core Stats .307/.364/.525, 187 HR, 703 RBI, 1,167 hits, 127 OPS+, four-time All-Star, Top 5 Rookie of the Year finish

Magglio Ordoñez’s ugly departure from the White Sox, to division rival Detroit, somewhat overshadows his status as one of the best outfielders in team history. He broke in the bigs at age 23 in 1997, and never ceded right field after that. Playing in the shadow of slugger Frank Thomas in the lineup, Ordoñez nonetheless became the centerpiece of a “new look” White Sox, exemplified by The Kids Can Play campaign that spurred a surprise 2000 division title. All the now-superstar did that season was put up a .315 average, with 32 homers and 126 knocked in. Magglio’s biggest year came in 2002, slashing .320/.381/.597 with 47 doubles, 38 homers and 135 RBIs. In 2004, Ordóñez’s season came to an end after 52 games when he suffered a serious knee injury — and his decision to pursue alternate rehab treatments, not approved by the White Sox, spurred his departure from the South Side.

Gary Peters

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

(1959-69)

WAR 25.9

All-time White Sox WAR rank 40 (tied with Lance Johnson)

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 17

All-time White Sox WAR rank among left-handed pitchers 9

Last SSS vote 51.2% (+22%)

Top SSS vote 51.2% (2022)

Core Stats 91-78, 60 CG, 18 SHO, 1,098 K, 2.72 ERA/3.04 FIP, 1.190 WHIP, 115 ERA+, two ERA titles, 1963 Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star

Gary Peters made his hay on the mid-1960s White Sox juggernauts, but his history with the team extended back to the Go-Go 1959 club, for which he made his major league debut with one inning pitched in two games. Continuing to struggle to break onto Chicago’s loaded roster over the next three seasons, Peters was still a rookie in his fifth MLB campaign (1963), when he broke through to go 19-8 with a league-leading 2.33 ERA, 2.34 FIP and 150 ERA+, winning the Rookie of the Year. He also finished eighth in MVP voting in 1963, seventh in 1964, and ninth in 1967, while strangely never garnering Cy Young consideration. Peters was a two-time All-Star, twice leading the AL in ERA and ERA+.

Alexei Ramírez

Shortstop

(2008-15)

WAR 23.1

All-time White Sox WAR rank 34

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 21

All-time White Sox WAR rank among shortstops 4

Last SSS vote 38.9% (+21%)

Top SSS vote 38.9% (2022)

Core Stats .270/.310/.399, 1,272 H, 109 HR, 590 RBI, 143 SB, 89 OPS+, Top 5 Rookie of the Year finish, one-time All-Star

The first bonus baby of the White Sox’s 21st Century run on Cuban stars, Alexei Ramírez made an instant impact on the White Sox, debuting in center field before settling in at second base for a runner-up Rookie of the Year campaign in 2008. Moving to shortstop and improving each year, Ramírez won Silver Sluggers in 2010 and 2014, was the Wilson Defensive SS of the Year in 2012 and was an All-Star in 2014. His penchant for dramatic hits — and dramatic reactions to getting hit on the field — remain legendary.

Johnny Rigney

Right-Handed Pitcher

(1937-47)

WAR 21.0

All-time White Sox WAR rank 43

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 19

All-time White Sox WAR rank among right-handed pitchers 9

Last SSS vote First ballot appearance

Top SSS vote N/A

Core Stats 63-64, 66 CG, 10 SHO, 4 SV, 3.59 ERA/3.95 FIP, 1.307 WHIP, 122 ERA+, 20th in 1939 MVP voting, fifth in AL WAR in 1940

Forget what Johnny Rigney managed to accomplish over 11 years (his entire career) with the White Sox, especially given the fact that he lost his age-28 to 30 seasons to service in the Navy during World War II. He is also on the short list of Most Interesting Man in White Sox history; he married future White Sox owner Dorothy Rigney in 1941 and was the club’s GM along with brother-in-law Chuck Comiskey from 1956-58.

Reb Russell

Left-Handed Pitcher

(1913-19)

WAR 22.3

All-time White Sox WAR rank 36

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 14

All-time White Sox WAR rank among left-handed pitchers 8

Last SSS vote First ballot appearance

Top SSS vote N/A

Core Stats 80-59, 81 CG, 24 SHO, 13 SV, 2.33 ERA/236 FIP, 121 ERA+, 1.080 WHIP, 14th in MVP voting in his rookie year of 1914, 20th-best ERA in MLB history

Reb Russell had a brief (six seasons) career on the South Side, but made an immediate impact with an 8.9 WAR rookie year in 1913 that holds up as the best debut campaign by anyone (pitcher or player) in White Sox history and remains the 11th-best White Sox pitching season ever. He was never close to as effective in his career after that, but contributed to the White Sox both in the rotation and out of the pen through the rest of the 1910s. Though not applicable to this exercise, Russell pitched his way out of the majors by 1919 but was such a great athlete that he made a comeback as a right fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1922-23, slashing .323/.377/.568 for a prodigious 142 OPS+ over 154 games.

Chris Sale

Left-Handed Pitcher

(2010-16)

WAR 30.0

All-time White Sox WAR rank 21

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 10

All-time White Sox WAR rank among left-handed pitchers 6

Last SSS vote 64.9% (+2%)

Top SSS vote 64.9% (2022)

Core Stats 74-50, 15 CG, 12 SV, 1,244 K, 3.00 ERA/3.06 FIP, 1.07 WHIP, 135 ERA+, five-time All-Star, four Top 5 Cy Young finishes

Chris Sale was drafted by the White Sox in 2010, and after throwing 10 ⅓ minor league innings found himself in Chicago later that season. Sale pitched impressively out of the bullpen in his first two campaigns before making the jump to the rotation in 2012. Sale started a streak of All-Star appearances that year that is still continuing. He went 17-8 with a 3.05 ERA in 2012, and in 2013 went 11-14 with a 3.07 ERA on a terrible club. In 2014, Sale was 12-4 with a 2.17 ERA. In 2015, Sale led the league in strikeouts (setting a White Sox record with 274), as he went 13-11. Chris was 17-10 with a 3.34 ERA in 2016, his final season with the White Sox. Sale finished in the top six in Cy Young voting every season he pitched as a starter. The White Sox however, never made the playoffs with Sale, and they traded him to Boston in 2017. Sale is sixth in White Sox history with 1,244 strikeouts, and his combined career in Chicago and Boston places him as the all-time MLB leader in K/9 (10.9) and K/SO (5.31).

Ray Schalk

Catcher

(1912-28)

WAR 33.1

All-time White Sox WAR rank 17

All-time White Sox WAR rank among batters 9

All-time White Sox WAR rank among catchers 1

Last SSS vote 68.9% (+30%)

Top SSS vote 68.9% (2022)

Core Stats .254/.340/.316, 1,345 hits, 11 HR, 593 RBI, 177 SB, 83 OPS+, one Top 5 MVP finish, 1917 World Series, Hall of Fame

Ray Schalk was a White Sox mainstay, with a long tenure both before and after the Black Sox scandal at the end of the 1910s. His MLB debut came in 1912 at age 19, and from there Schalk would catch four of every five White Sox games until 1926. Lost in the Schalk’s tepid offensive numbers is the fact that he caught some extraordinary White Sox pitchers and helped shepherd them to greatness, among them Ed Walsh, Ted Lyons, Red Faber and Eddie Cicotte. Schalk was another White Sox player so esteemed that he was given the reins to the team as manager (in 1927) as his playing career was winding down.

(For more information on Schalk, refer back to katiesphil ’s terrific piece from 2018 .)

Lee Tannehill

Third Baseman

(1903-12)

WAR 20.9

All-time White Sox WAR rank 44

All-time White Sox WAR rank among hitters 25

All-time White Sox WAR rank among third basemen 3

Last SSS vote First ballot appearance

Top SSS vote N/A

Core Stats .220/.269/.273, 3 HR, 346 RBI, 70 OPS+, led AL in defensive WAR in 1909 and MLB in 1911, six of 10 seasons at 2.4 dWAR or more, 66th in MLB history in dWAR

Almost certainly the best defensive third baseman of the 1900s if not the best defensive infielder, Lee Tannehill had the dexterity to shift over to shortstop when the need arose. (He in fact started the first three games of the 1906 World Series at shortstop for the White Sox, ahead of future Hall-of-Famer George Davis. Tannehill also was the first-ever 10-year player for the Pale Hose.

Buck Weaver

Shortstop

(1912-20)

WAR 21.2

All-time White Sox WAR rank 42 (tied with Buck Weaver)

All-time White Sox WAR rank among hitters 24

All-time White Sox WAR rank among shortstops 5

Last SSS vote First ballot appearance

Top SSS vote N/A

Core Stats .272/.307/.355, 21 HR, 420 RBI, 1,308 hits, 92 OPS+, seventh in MVP voting in 1914, four AL Top 10 defensive WAR seasons, 119th-best shortstop all-time per JAWS

Nearly inheriting third base directly from Tannehill and briefly playing alongside him at shortstop, Buck Weaver was a steady star whose involvement in the Black Sox scandal saw his career cut short at 30. The tragic figure of Eight Men Out fame, who was aware of the throwing of games but did not speak up, Weaver left the game on a high note on the field, recording 3.5 WAR in 1920.

Doc White

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

(1903-13)

WAR 34.1

All-time White Sox WAR rank 15

All-time White Sox WAR rank among pitchers 8

All-time White Sox WAR rank among left-handed pitchers 4

Last SSS vote 64.9% (+2%)

Top SSS vote 64.9% (2022)

Core Stats 159-123, 206 CG, 42 SHO, 2.30 ERA/2.49 FIP, 1.11 WHIP, 114 ERA+, one ERA title, 1906 World Series, dentist

Doc White wasn’t just a whiz around a dentist’s chair, he was pretty good tooling around the pitching mound as well. Another jumper from National to American during the early 1900s war for players, and once he jumped to the South Side White spend the next 11 seasons as a star behind ace Ed Walsh. In 1904, just his second year with the White Sox, White reeled off five straight shutouts, an accomplishment that wouldn’t be surpassed for 64 years. White was the AL ERA champ (1.52) during the World Series-winning season of 1906, when a flaccid White Sox offense put enormous pressure on the rotation.

Bonus Categories

The bonus categories are constantly evolving, and there are even two new ones introduced this year. Keep in mind that unlike the Yes/No above, vote for just one entry for each question below, and the most votes, wins.

Enjoy!

Team

Previous winners include the 2005 team (2018), the 1917 team (2019), the 1906 team (2020) and the 1959 team (2022).

Poll Which team should be the next enshrined in our White Sox Hall of Fame? 1901 (83 wins, tied for seventh-best all-time White Sox record, won AL pennant)

1920 (96 wins, third-best all-time White Sox record, lost AL pennant lead late after scandal broke and finished two back)

1964 (98 wins, tied for 10th-best all-time White Sox record), missed AL pennant by 1 game)

1983 (99 wins, tied for fifth-best all-time White Sox record, lost ALCS 3-1)

2005 Moment

Realizing that there are an overwhelming number of memories from the World Series season, and that nearly all of us remember the season, we made 2005 its own Hall of Fame wing. Past winners include four straight complete games (2019), the 11-1 postseason record (2020) and Scott Podsednik’s walk-off home run in World Series Game 2 (2022).

Poll Which moment from the 2005 season should be the next enshrined in our White Sox Hall of Fame? Geoff Blum’s tiebreaking HR in the 13th inning of World Series Game 3

Joe Crede’s walk-off double to tie the ALCS, 1-1

Orlando Hernandez completes a bases-loaded escape in the seventh inning of the ALCS Game 3 clincher

Paul Konerko’s grand slam in Game 2 of the World Series

Home Run

This is a relatively new category, picking a single home run for immortality. In 2022, Scott Podsednik’s walk-off home run in World Series Game 2 became the first winner.

Poll Which home run should be the next enshrined in our White Sox Hall of Fame? Harold Baines’ 25th-inning walk-off to end the longest game in AL history (1984)

Joe Borchard’s 504-foot HR, still the longest ever at the park (2004)

Bo Jackson pinch-hit homers on the first pitch he sees back from hip replacement (1993)

Bo Jackson’s AL West-winning towering fly (1993)

Paul Konerko’s grand slam in Game 2 of the World Series (2005)

Dave Nicholson’s purported 573-foot home run over the Comiskey Park roof (1964)

Luis Robert Jr.’s 487-foot moon shot in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series (2020)

Al Smith’s home run that set off the Comiskey Park scoreboard fireworks for the first time (1960)

Nickname

Another relatively new category. In 2022, Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas was our first winner.

Poll Which nickname should be the next enshrined in our White Sox Hall of Fame? Luke "Old Aches and Pains" Appling

Carlton "Pudge" Fisk

Ralph "Road Runner" Garr

Orlando "El Duque" Hernandez

Lance "One Dog" Johnson

Carlos "El Caballo" Lee

John "Blue Moon" Odom

Tom "Wimpy" Paciorek

Donn "The Pope" Pall

Herbert "The Milkman" Perry

Alexei "The Cuban Missile" Ramírez

Oddity

The White Sox have had a lot of weird stuff happen in their past. Our first winner, in 2022, was the 1976 Short Pants.

Poll Which White Sox oddity should be the next enshrined in our Hall of Fame? Andy the Clown (1960-90)

Artificial turf infield/Grass outfield (1969-75)

Harold Baines’ immediate No. 3 jersey retirement after trade (1989)

Cavernous 455 feet to center field at Comiskey Park (1927-33)

Gatorade self-dousing by Yolmer Sánchez (2018-19)

Martians abduct Luis Aparicio and Nellie Fox (1959)

Minnie Miñoso batting in his 50s (1976, 1980)

Multiple Home Runs

A brand-new category, picking a multi-homer game for immortality.

Poll Which multi-homer effort should be the first enshrined in our Hall of Fame? Dick Allen: Two inside-the-park home runs in one game (1972)

Matt Davidson: Three hard-hit home runs, and nearly four, on Opening Day (2018)

Pat Seerey: Four home runs in one game, making him the sixth major-leaguer to accomplish the feat (1948)

Frank Thomas: Three home runs at Fenway Park to become White Sox all-time HR leader (1996)

Robin Ventura: Two grand slams in one game (1995)

Broadcaster

One more new category this year is the self-explanatory broadcaster category.

Poll Which broadcater should be the first enshrined in our Hall of Fame? Jack Brickhouse (1940-67)

Harry Caray (1971-81)

Bob Elson (1930-70)

Ed Farmer (1992-2019)

Hawk Harrelson (1982-85, 1991-2018)

Of course, suggestions for future categories for our Hall, or nominees for the existing categories above, are welcomed in the comments.

Happy voting, all!