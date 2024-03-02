2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 30: Máximo Martinez

Máximo Martinez

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´2´´

185 pounds

Age: 19

2023 High Level ACL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -2.3 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starters in the system 9

Overall 2023 stats 0-0 ⚾️ 9 games (5 starts) ⚾️ 26 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 4.73 ERA ⚾️ 1.425 WHIP ⚾️ 28 K ⚾️17 BB

Acquired from the Dodgers in an Aug. 7, 2023 swap for International Bonus Pool funds along with Aldrin Batista, Martinez has yet to suit up in a White Sox uniform. As a Dodgers farmhand from 2021-23, he pitched 55 2⁄3 innings between the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League.

Martinez has topped out at 99 mph with his fastball, but it doesn’t have a great shape. His best secondary is his curveball, but he also features a cutter and a changeup. He comes to the White Sox with a durable build and smooth, repeatable delivery that bodes well for the prospects of him sticking as a starter. That said, he’s sustained a couple of injuries (one to his right elbow) as a pro that have inhibited his ability to accrue innings.

To stick as a starter and have success against better competition with an affiliate, Martinez will need to throw more consistent strikes and cut down on the 14% walk rate he had in 2023.

Martinez’s Baseball Cube player ratings

vsPower 61

Hittable 61

Durability 60

Strikeouts 29

Walks 29

K/BB 21

Average Rating 43.33

Martinez will open the 2024 campaign still at just 19 years old, so given his injury history and any mechanical work that needs happen with some of his offerings he’s a good bet to start a and will look to see action at Kannapolis at some point. His upside looks to be a back-of-the-rotation starter with room for growth if he can polish is repertoire.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

2024 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

30. Máximo Martinez, RHSP

31. Braden Shewmake, SS

32. Tyler Schweitzer, LHSP

33. Eric Adler, RHRP

34. Juan Carela, RHSP

35. Mason Adams, RHSP

36. Calvin Harris, C

37. Abraham Núñez, CF

38. Ronny Hernandez, C

39. Tim Elko, 1B

40. Mario Camilletti, 2B

41. Kohl Simas, RHSP

42. Shawn Goosenberg, 1B

43. Norge Vera, RHSP

44. Riley Gowens, RHSP

45. Jared Kelley, RHRP

46. Ryan Galanie, 1B

47. DJ Gladney, LF

48. Eddie Park, CF

49. Yoelqui Céspedes, CF

50. Christian Oppor, LHSP

51. Michael Turner, C

52. Tristan Stivors, RHRP

53. Caleb Freeman, RHRP

54. Jake Peppers, RHSP

55. Shane Murphy, LHRP

56. Troy Claunch, C

57. Edrick Felix, 2B

58. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

59. Edgar Navarro, RHRP

60. Lucas Gordon, LHSP

61. Andrew Pérez, LHRP

62. Javier Mogollon, 2B

63. Aldrin Batista, RHSP

64. Ryan Castillo, 1B

65. Bryce Willits, 3B

66. Colby Smelley, C

67. Wes Kath, 3B

68. Alsander Womack, 2B

69. Jordan Sprinkle, SS

70. Connor McCullough, RHSP

71. Luis Rodriguez, RHRP

72. Jonah Scolaro, LHRP

73. Ben Beutel, LHRP

74. Stiven Flores, C

75. Adrian Gil, 1B

76. Yohemy Nolasco, RHRP

77. Ben Norman, LF

78. Josimar Cousín, RHSP

79. Juan Gonzalez, C

80. Chris Lanzilli, LF

81. Alex Speas, RHRP

82. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

83. Garrett Wright, RHRP

84. Duke Ellis, CF

85. Mathias LaCombe, RHRP

86. Godwin Bennett, RF

87. Rikuu Nishida, LF

88. Caden Connor, LF

89. Zach Franklin, RHRP

90. Jeremy González, LHSP

91. Jerry Burke, RHRP

92. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

93. Mikey Kane, 3B

94. Carlton Perkins, RHSP

95. Tyler Neslony, LF

96. Drew Dalquist, RHSP

97. Jason Matthews, SS

98. Jonathan Stiever, RHSP

99. Tommy Sommer, LHSP

100. Daniel González, LHRP