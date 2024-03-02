Today in White Sox History: March 2

1901

Billy Sullivan of the National League’s Boston Beaneaters jumped to the upstart AL and the White Sox, where he would end up catching for 13 seasons.

With a 63 career OPS+, Sullivan was considered a glove-first leader on the field. He was always among the AL leaders in fielding and had the best throwing arm in the game. Sullivan complied 12.4 defensive WAR with the White Sox, which remains 10th all-time and second behind Ray Schalk among catchers.

But in reality, just 8.8 WAR for his career indicates a pretty subpar player, even as a part-timer (87 games per year). His .213 lifetime average is the second-lowest in history for a player with more than 3,000 at-bats.

However, Sullivan did have two starter-plus seasons, in 1904 (2.1 WAR) and the title year of 1906 (2.2). Ironically, Sullivan went hitless in the 1906 World Series upset (0-for-21, nine Ks).

Sullivan also caught the first-ever major league AL game, with two hits in Chicago’s 8-2 win over the Cleveland Blues on April 24, 1901. He took over for Fielder Jones as White Sox player manager in 1909, finishing 78-74 before stepping back down into a player-only role. Sullivan also partnered with Jones in retirement, running a farm in Portland, where both ex-players settled.

Sullivan’s son, Billy Sullivan Jr., had a 12-year playing career and when he appeared in the 1940 World Series with the Detroit Tigers, the two Billys became the first father-son duo to have appeared in the Fall Classic.

1902

Moe Berg, never a notable player but finding notoriety as a spy leading up to World War II, was born in New York City.

While Berg would see an equal number of seasons for both Sox (Chicago and Boston), he played by far his most major league games (279) with the South Siders. When the White Sox snagged him off of waivers from the Brooklyn Robins in 1925, Berg was still a shortstop (and was possibly regarded as the original good-field, no-hit player), but a succession of injuries to Chicago backstops in 1927 led him to give catcher a try — and he stuck there. Berg’s only two career positive-WAR seasons came with the White Sox, both 0.7 WAR, in 1928 and 1929. All in all he was a -0.2 WAR player for the White Sox, with a .250/.292/.294 slash and 54 OPS+. He did catch 76-of-157 (48.4%) base-runners stealing, so Berg’s arm was nothing to trifle with. That defensive reputation propelled Berg to a 30th-place finish in the 1928 AL MVP race.

It was as his playing career was winding down that Berg found a second job. His linguistic ability (speaking 12 languages) led to spy opportunities for the Office of Strategic Services (predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency) during overseas baseball tours. He filmed industrial sites in Tokyo during an All-Star trip (Berg was added for his language abilities, not his hitting), and he did OSS work in Zurich as well. There, Berg was charged with killing German atomic scientist Werner Heisenberg, but the catcher determined that Germany was nowhere close to developing an atomic bomb, sparing Heisenberg’s life. Berg also influenced Italian atomic physicist Enrico Fermi to work for the U.S. instead of the Nazis.

In 2018, Paul Rudd starred as Berg in the film The Catcher Was a Spy, and the Baseball Hall of Fame dedicated an exhibit to Berg’s espionage and baseball careers.