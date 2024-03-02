Rangers get two touchdowns to win over White Sox, 14-3

Well, at least they weren’t shut out. Which is something, I guess.

First, we have the good news: Dylan Cease got his first start of the spring and did okay, if not great. Cease got through the first inning on a very unCeaselike 11 pitches, thanks in part to a double play that erased a single. His second inning was also scoreless, but he suffered from his usual weakness, using 20 pitches to get through the final three batters after getting an out and giving up a hit on just four tosses.

So far, it was all fine. Then Cease came out, and Prelander Berroa took over. Berroa, who apparently decided he likes summer weather in Birmingham, or maybe Kannapolis, proceeded to give up three doubles, two homers, a triple, and a single, bringing in six runs.

If only that were the worst inning of the day. But, no.

In the sixth inning, three White Sox pitchers — Bryan Shaw, Chase Solesky, and Andrew Perez — combined to hand the Texas Rangers eight more runs. According to the radio team, it was the lousy Sox fielding that really helped the Lone Stars. So, that made it 14-0 Rangers, and that’s without Corey Seager, Marcus Semien or Aroldis Garcia.

That apparently led to the Rangers laughing so hard that they allowed the Sox to score one in the seventh on a Mark Payton homer and two in the eighth on a Payton bloop single. Those measly runs closed the gap to a mere 14-3.

All told, Chicago got eight hits and walked four times against 11 strikeouts, while the pitchers only managed to K four Rangers on the day. The one pitching bright spot was Nick Nastrini, who tossed two 1-2-3 innings with one whiffing.

The Sox ended up 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, while the Rangers were a rather impressive 10-for-18.

And, oh, yeah, Oscar Colás played first base the final few innings, apparently as poorly as he plays the outfield.

The only highlight video anyone seems to have posted features two Ranger homers, so to heck with it. At least we were spared having to watch this debacle.

The Pale Hose are back in action, such as it is, against the Angels tomorrow afternoon at 2:10 p.m. CST. We’ll have all your coverage here at South Side Sox.

