Ladies’ Night Podcast 1 — Welcome to the party

Kristina Airdo, Jacki Krestel, Hannah LaMotta, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Allie Wesel debut our all-girl series

By Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Kristina Airdo, Jacki Krestel, Hannah LaMotta, and Allie Wesel
/ new

In the first episode of the brand new Ladies’ Night podcast, Kristina Airdo, Jacki Krestel, Hannah LaMotta, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, and Allie Wesel discuss several topics related to our beloved — or despised, depending on the day — South Siders. Whether you’re a die-hard White Sox fan or not, there’s something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and grab your favorite beverage because the girls hit a home run chatting about all things baseball, including:

  • What the hopes and dreams are for the podcast and the importance of building a community specific to women’s fans, for once ... or, in Jacki’s words, “you belong here, let’s go!”
  • Fun facts about each of our guests — including four of five playing high-level softball or baseball!
  • Thoughts on Garrett Crochet being announced as the Opening Day starter
  • Opinions about Michael Kopech’s move to the bullpen
  • Experiences of being a woman in a man’s sports world

The podcast will air bi-monthly, with the next episode dropping in early April.

Listen below on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

