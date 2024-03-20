Gamethread: Reds at White Sox

It’s the last Wednesday of 2024 White Sox spring training baseball, and today, we get a glimpse into what will probably be next week’s Opening Day lineup.

Michael Soroka is on the bump this afternoon for the Good Guys. This will be his fourth Cactus League start, and he has been throwing well so far. Soroka has a 2.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over nine innings, with one win under his belt. The righty was traded to Chicago along with Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, and Riley Gowens as part of the Aaron Bummer deal last November. The former first-round (No. 28) pick of the Atlanta Braves made his professional debut back in 2018 and had an All-Star type of season during his first full year in 2019, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 174 2⁄3 innings — even finishing sixth in NL Cy Young voting. Unfortunately, it has been struggle after struggle since then for the 26-year-old, including three surgeries for his twice-torn right Achilles. If he is genuinely healthy now, this could be an extensive get for the White Sox.

Lyon Richardson gets the ball for the visiting Reds. Cincinnati’s No. 14 prospect is making his third appearance this spring, but today will be his first start. He’s performed well, surrendering no earned runs on two hits in four innings. The 24-year-old labored in his debut last season, going 0-2 with an 8.64 ERA in 16 2⁄3 innings.

Here’s your White Sox starting lineup:

And for the Cincinnati Reds, the Sox face the one on the right:

There’s no television broadcast today, but ESPN 1000 will have Len and DJ on the call at 3:05 p.m. CST. Be sure to check back here after the game for the recap.