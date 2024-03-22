Full White Sox 2024 promo schedule released

The White Sox announced additional 2024 promotions, inaugural theme nights, and returning fan-favorite celebrations with just a week left until Opening Day. If you missed the initial release, don’t worry! I covered the first round of promos back in January.

So, what’s added to the mix?

Two limited-edition bobbleheads will be available, and believe me, you’re going to want to get to the park early.

First up is the 30th anniversary of Frank Thomas's Back-to-Back MVP bobblehead, presented by Binny’s Beverage Depot, on August 31 vs. the New York Mets (first 15,000 fans, ages 21 and up).

The second is a La Pantera Alebrije bobblehead, presented by Modelo, on Hispanic Heritage Night, September 13 vs. Oakland (first 15,000 fans, ages 21 and up). A first-of-its-kind giveaway, the bobblehead features a custom Alebrije (a brightly colored mythical creature depicted throughout Mexican folk art culture). The La Pantera Alebrije bobblehead features a mystical panther with wings and talons, donning Luis Robert Jr.’s No. 88 and distinctive cultural designs.

The White Sox also will celebrate the legacy of Chicago’s storied Negro Leagues team with a Chicago American Giants Jersey (first 10,000 fans) on African American Heritage Night, August 14 vs. the New York Yankees. Continuing to recognize the intersection of sports and cultural heritage, the organization’s American Giants giveaway commemorates the profound impact of the Negro National League’s flagship team, while highlighting this important era of baseball and its connection to Old Comiskey Park.

In addition, the White Sox will welcome fans to its first-ever Mexican Heritage Night, presented by Modelo, on June 26 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. The giveaway is an Aztec-inspired Mexican Heritage Night Jersey (first 10,000 fans, ages 21 and up) and is a green, white, and red, “Somos White Sox” jersey, and the night includes scheduled live banda and mariachi performances to further spotlight the significant contributions of the Mexican community on Chicago history.

Additional giveaways added to the 2024 White Sox season slate include:

White Sox Short Sleeve Hoodie, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on July 27 vs. Seattle (first 20,000 fans who enter the ballpark)

White Sox Rugby Shirt, presented by Miller Lite, on September 14 vs. Oakland (first 15,000 fans, ages 21 and up who enter the ballpark)

Wrestling fans — this one is for you! White Sox fans can get ready to rrrrruuuummmmble at Guaranteed Rate Field for WWE Night on Thursday, May 9 vs. Cleveland. Along with specially priced tickets, fans who purchase tickets now at whitesox.com/wwe will receive a limited-edition WWE Southpaw figurine.

Additional theme nights, joining more than a dozen returning fan-favorite celebrations, include:

Dog Day , sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, on April 29 vs. Minnesota (dog registration required)

, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, on April 29 vs. Minnesota (dog registration required) Pride at the Park , presented by Vizzy, on June 18 vs. Houston

, presented by Vizzy, on June 18 vs. Houston NASCAR Day , on June 30 vs. Colorado

, on June 30 vs. Colorado Margaritaville Night and Postgame Fireworks on July 12 vs. Pittsburgh

and on July 12 vs. Pittsburgh Yoga at the Park , presented by Guaranteed Rate, July 14 vs. Pittsburgh

, presented by Guaranteed Rate, July 14 vs. Pittsburgh 90s Night and Fireworks, presented by Guaranteed Rate, on July 26 vs. Seattle

presented by Guaranteed Rate, on July 26 vs. Seattle Christmas in July on July 28 vs. Seattle

on July 28 vs. Seattle Star Wars Night and Postgame Fireworks on August 30 vs. New York Mets

and on August 30 vs. New York Mets Nurses Night, presented by Saint Xavier University, on September 9 vs. Cleveland

For more information on specialty theme night packages, including group rates, exclusive promotional items, and gameday programming will be shared leading up to select games. For a complete list of exclusive giveaways and season-long promotions, visit whitesox.com/promos.

White Sox single-game tickets, including Opening Day on Thursday, March 28 vs. Detroit (Clear Tote Bag, presented by BMO, to all fans), are available for purchase now. Fans can visit whitesox.com/tickets for more information.

The Box Office at Guaranteed Rate Field is open to fans on non-gamedays, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all White Sox home games, the box office opens at 9 a.m. and closes two hours following the scheduled game start time.