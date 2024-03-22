Gamethread: Split Squad Day!

Happy Friday Sox fans! It’s the final weekend of Cactus League play before we kick off the 2024 regular season next Thursday, March 28. It’s a split squad day for the South Siders, as the Pale Hose play host to the Oakland Athletics at 3:05 p.m. CT at Camelback Ranch, and pay a visit to Tempe Diablo Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Angels at 3:10 p.m CT.

The Opening Day 26-man roster continues to take shape:

Here are your Sox split squad lineups:

Split squad action today in AZ pic.twitter.com/UrAD9RXbAd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 22, 2024

For the road team A’s:

Your probable starters for the home game:

Lineup for the home team Angels:

The probable starters in Tempe:

No TV or radio for the White Sox home game, of course! For MLB.tv subscribers, the road game will be televised on Bally Sports West, with the radio call on KLAA.

We will be back to recap all of the action from the desert after the games.