White Sox split squad goes 1-for-2 vs. California

The White Sox split their split-squad day on Friday, losing to the Angels, 2-0, and stomping the A’s, 8-2.

The first game started at 3:05 p.m. CT against the Angels. If you happened to be in California or have MLBtv, you could catch the game. The second game against the Athletics was only available on the radio — in Oakland. But thankfully, I watched one and can read box scores for the other!

First up — Angels 2, White Sox 0

There are not a ton of noteworthy moments from this game. The White Sox lost, 2-0, after a sacrifice bunt plating Brandon Drury in the fourth and an RBI single from Mickey Moniak that sent Nelson Rada home. Both teams managed just five hits apiece, with the White Sox stranding six and Angels five.

The pitching was exceptional for both teams, with good guy Tanner Banks going two innings without a single hit or walk, and striking out four. Chad Kuhl struggled a little in the one inning he pitched, allowing a run. Jonathan Cannon, on the other hand, struggled the most in his four innings. Cannon gave up four hits, a run, and a walk, boosting his ERA to 2.45.

White Sox 8, Athletics 2

Naturally, the game no one could watch unless you were there in person turned out to be the better game. So, to a crowd of likely no one, because who wants to watch these teams, the White Sox beat the A’s, 8-2.

To start things off in the game, Andrew Vaughn grounded out but was able to advance Yoán Moncada and send Nicky Lopez home. Paul DeJong singled on a line drive with two outs and two on in the first. The single sent Moncada and Rafael Ortega home. Keeping the hope alive, Dominic Fletcher homered to right center, with DeJong crossing the plate ahead of him. Thankfully, there is video proof of that. In case you weren’t keeping count, that’s 5-0 for the Good Guys.

Ladies and gentlemen: Dominic Fletcher pic.twitter.com/xm0nBJDvKe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 22, 2024

Hoy Park would answer in the second for the A’s, with an RBI double that sent Esteury Ruiz home.

More action would come for the Sox in the bottom of the fourth when Martín Maldonado hit a ground-rule double on a liner to right, allowing Fletcher to score. That’s not it, friends. Brett Phillips doubled on a fly to center plating Matt Hogan, and Nicky Lopez singled to left giving Phillips the chance to score. The fourth through eighth would remain 8-1, Sox.

Carlos Pérez homered in the top of the eighth — their Carlos Pérez, not ours — but that’s the end of the line for the A’s.

Jake Woodford had both the best and worst time on the hill today, but ultimately got the win. In 4 2⁄3 innings pitched, Woodford ended up with four hits, one run, four walks, but also four strikeouts.

After the game, the White Sox announced that veterans Mike Moustakas and Brett Phillips, high in TWTW but lacking in talent, were released.

The Cactus League wraps up this weekend with a game tomorrow and the finale on Sunday.

Poll Who is your White Sox MVP (both games included)? Tanner Banks: 2 IP, 4 K, 0 H, 0 R, 0.39 ERA

Nicky Lopez: 1 H, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI

Dominic Fletcher: 1 HR, 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI

Paul DeJong: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R vote view results 46% Tanner Banks: 2 IP, 4 K, 0 H, 0 R, 0.39 ERA (6 votes)

0% Nicky Lopez: 1 H, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI (0 votes)

53% Dominic Fletcher: 1 HR, 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI (7 votes)

0% Paul DeJong: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R (0 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now