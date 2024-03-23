South Side Sox Player of the Week (March 12-19): Chuckie Robinson

As Eloy Jiménez continues to pile up great numbers on offense this spring, an unlikely player stepped in during the Big Baby’s few days away from the diamond to snatch away his POTW crown: Danville’s very own Chuckie Robinson.

C-Rob has had himself a solid spring (.292/.346/.500) in the one season where the White Sox aren’t so hard-up for backstops they are signing Danley or First Fence to fill out roster space. The major league club seems set. For better or (yeh) worse, veterans Martín Maldonado and Max Stassi are the catcher tandem, a pairing that cannot fight its way out of a wet paper bag at the plate but should manage basic catching and throwing with smoother nuance than, say, the Mercedeses and Collinses of the near past. At Charlotte, blue-chip Korey Lee would seem the incumbent, with bluer and chippier Edgar Quero there too, or nipping at his heels from Bham. Adam Hackenberg is no full-time backstop, but he’ll need time too, likely in Charlotte. Carlos Pérez, as recently as last spring the top catcher in the org, lands at Charlotte as well.

That’s four catchers ticketed for Charlotte, with still just one plate to set up behind at Truist Field.

Where does that leave Chuckie? SOL, in all likelihood. In past camps, his play might have earned as much as a backup job in the majors, or at the very least the backup slot in Charlotte. With the White Sox heavy at the most important spot on the diamond, FINALLY, the timing is rough for any Cactus League Catcher MVP who swoops into Glendale.

So there’s a chance that by the time you read this, Chuckie Robinson has been released by the White Sox. The good news for C-Rob’s career is that this sort of successful audition will get him a sure pickup and almost certain slot on someone’s Triple-A roster; keep grinding, and he should see the majors again this year, with injuries being what they be.

So, sorry, Chuckie. It was a tough year to light up Sox camp. You’ll always have our MVP, and Mitch’s fab art.

2024 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Eloy Jiménez (February 23-March 2)

Eloy Jiménez (March 3-11)

Chuckie Robinson (March 12-19)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Eloy Jiménez (23.7)

Garrett Crochet (17.1)

Korey Lee (13.9)

Michael Soroka (11.6)

Paul DeJong (10.8)

Jonathan Cannon (10.0)

Nick Nastrini (9.9)

Gavin Sheets (8.6)

Deivi García (7.3)

Chris Flexen (6.9)

Top 11 Cold Cat Standings

Dominic Fletcher (-22.5)

Bryan Shaw (-16.4)

Jesse Chavez (-15.4)

Touki Toussaint (-14.7)

Luis Robert Jr. (-14.0)

Mike Moustakas (-12.5)

Pretty Much the Entire White Sox Team (-7.5)

Dominic Leone (-7.0)

Chase Solesky (-7.0)

Colson Montgomery (-6.1)

Andrew Vaughn (-6.1)

A really bad week, and bad spring, for apparent Opening Day right fielder Dominic Fletcher. Eloy Jiménez punted the week, but still holds a comfortable cushion atop the MVPs.

Writer Standings

We know it’s going to be a bad year, but at least in 2023 we had three writers at .500 or better. Before the season even begins, no winning coverage records.