Mariners sail by White Sox, 8-2

This probably wasn’t the way Nick Nastrini planned his final audition to go for a spot in the White Sox starting rotation. However, both the radio team and listeners polled think he’ll get the job anyway because, well, the alternative is pretty much handing a mitt and a rosin bag to a random hot dog vendor.

Nastrini was having a very good spring until the third inning of today’s game against Seattle, which went walk, single, RBI ground out, single, homer, walk, and single for four earned runs. Then, to make things worse, Yoán Moncada threw a ball away for two runs of the unearned variety. Nastrini did one of those leave-the-game-but-com-back things to give up another run in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the South Side offense did diddly against George Kirby until Moncada stroked an RBI single in the sixth. Then, in the seventh, Eloy Jiménez smashed a massive homer.

That was a dramatic way to end Eloy's micro slump after a torrid spring start, making the game 7-2. But that was that, with the Mariners adding a run off of Touki Toussaint in the eighth to make the final 8-2.

If you’d like a nice positive thought, Michael Kopech hit triple digits in a 1-2-3, two-strikeout inning, and newcomer Stephen Wilson matched the results, if not the velocity.

The loss sent the Sox to 9-19 with one Cactus League game left against Colorado tomorrow — the worst record in the league by far.

Poll Who is the White Sox MVP? Eloy Jiménez: 1-for-4, HR

Michael Kopech: IP, 0 H, 2 K, 101 mph on fastball

Stephen Wilson: IP, 0 H, 2 K, 0.00 ERA vote view results 20% Eloy Jiménez: 1-for-4, HR (4 votes)

70% Michael Kopech: IP, 0 H, 2 K, 101 mph on fastball (14 votes)

10% Stephen Wilson: IP, 0 H, 2 K, 0.00 ERA (2 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now