2024 White Sox Rotation Preview

The White Sox trade of starting ace Dylan Cease only signaled what fans have long known — the starting rotation of old is gone.

With the departures of Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, and [redacted] over the past several months, the Sox are looking towards a new starting crew as the 2024 regular season is nearly underway.

SP1: Garrett Crochet — Opening Day Starter

Mark Buerhle didn’t make his first start till his second year.

Chris Sale didn’t make start until his third.

Now Garrett Crochet, four years since his debut season, will be making his first career start. Oh, and the White Sox announced it’ll be on Opening Day.

If Crochet stays on the field in 2024, it will be just his second full season, with his contributions over the past two years being limited by injuries.

The White Sox drafted Crochet No. 11 overall in the 2020 MLB draft despite his limited experience as a starter — just 12 games across his two full seasons with Tennessee. However, the stuff was undoubtedly there—the triple-digit fastball and sharp slider all coming from a 6´6´´ southpaw.

Much like Sale in 2010, Crochet essentially bypassed the minor leagues and was added to the big league club in the pandemic 2020 season just months after the draft, providing a left-handed option out of the bullpen to help bolster a playoff push.

In 2012, Sale’s move to the rotation followed Buerhle’s departure from the Sox. Now, it’s Crochet taking the No. 1 spot previously occupied by Cease.

That’s not to say Crochet’s transition will be seamless — Sale was moved back to the bullpen early on in the 2012 campaign over elbow soreness concerns, to much controversy — but the White Sox will be happy if Crochet can just prove to be a reliable starter Being a five-time All-Star or Cy Young runner-up would be gravy.

SP2: Michael Soroka

Good news: Manager Pedro Grifol is tagging a pitcher who’s had success as a big league starter as the No. 2 arm in the rotation.

Bad news: That pitcher has made just nine starts across the past four seasons.

Righthander Michael Soroka was acquired in the deal that sent left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves. In 2019, Soroka went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 174 2⁄3 innings — garnering an All-Star selection, Cy Young votes, and a second-place finish for NL Rookie of the Year.

Since then, Soroka had been sidelined by Achilles injuries, and finally getting past that in 2023, posted a 6.40 ERA across six starts before his season was cut short by the dreaded forearm soreness.

Before the injury, however, Soroka featured a four-seam fastball that was, on average, faster than the one he threw in 2019 — averaging 93.2 mph and 2400 RPMs in compared to 92.9 mph and 2362 RPMs in ’19. The righty’s slider has also kept its bite, averaging just north of 83 mph and 2700 RPMs in both 2023 and 2019, suggesting Soroka (entering just his age-26 season) has plenty left in the tank if he can stay healthy.

Regardless of how Soroka performs, he’s set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde owns a 5.41 ERA over 454 1⁄3 career innings in MLB, but that’s not why he signed the White Sox’s biggest free agent contract this offseason — yeah, cough, a two-year, $15 million deal.

Fedde spent the 2023 season with the NC Dinos of the KBO, winning the league’s Cy Young equivalent after going 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA and 209 strikeouts over 180 1⁄3 innings pitched.

While Fedde’s KBO success won’t translate to MLB perfectly, it’s not unheard of for a fringe MLB starter to play baseball overseas in East Asia and come back to find success in the big leagues.

For example, Miles Mikolas had a 5.32 ERA across three seasons in MLB from 2012-14 before he spent three years with the Yomiuri Giants of the NPB. In 2017, Mikolas posted a 2.25 ERA across 188 1⁄3 innings with Yomiuri before signing with the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the 2018 season.

Mikolas pitched 200 2⁄3 innings with a 2.83 ERA in his first year back in the majors and has pitched 200+ innings the past two years. The Cardinals recently announced that Mikolas would be their Opening Day starter for 2024.

At the very least, Fedde’s track record proves that he’s capable of eating innings, regardless of the outcome, and that might be all the White Sox need as another rebuild is underway.

Chris Flexen

Like Fedde, Chris Flexen seemed to have revived his career after spending a season in the KBO. In 2020, with the Doosan Bears, Flexen transitioned from a reliever to a starting pitcher and posted a 3.01 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 116 2⁄3 innings.

Flexen further added legitimacy to his abilities when he returned to MLB in 2022 and went 14-6 with a 3.61 ERA over 179 2⁄3 innings for the Seattle Mariners.

In 2023, however, Flexen appeared mainly as a reliever for the Mariners, posting a 7.71 ERA over 42 innings, before being shipped off to Colorado. With the Rockies, Flexen returned to a starting role but struggled—putting up a 6.27 ERA and 5.92 FIP over 60 1⁄3 innings.

Flexen is still only 29, and it’s not the first time it’s seemed like the righthander’s career was all but over. Flexen signed a one-year deal with the White Sox this past offseason.

Nick Nastrini

Nick Nastrini — the White Sox’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline and No. 7 at South Side Sox — was the centerpiece of the deal that sent Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer.

In 245 1⁄3 minor league innings since 2021, Nastrini has a K/9 of 12.47 and BB/9 of 4.26, demonstrating the effectiveness of the righthander's stuff — and his lack of control.

Last season, Nastrini reached Triple-A for the first time in his career, with the Charlotte Knights. In four starts with the Knights, Nastrini went 1-2 over 19 1⁄3 innings with a 4.58 ERA.

Nastrini has dazzled in big league camp this spring, posting a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 11 Ks over 11 innings of work, along with four walks.

Despite Nastrini’s recent success, he remains a non-roster invitee and the White Sox may choose to demote him to Charlotte — whether it be to work on his control or to manipulate his service time/40-man roster — to start the season.

Drew Thorpe

Similarly to Nastrini, Drew Thorpe is a recently-acquired top prospect, included in the deal that sent Cease to San Diego.

In his first year in the minor leagues, the White Sox’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline posted a 2.52 ERA over 23 starts and 139 1⁄3 innings across High-A and Double-A.

Unlike Nastrini, Thorpe struggled in his White Sox spring training debut, allowing eight runs over 2 2⁄3 innings.

Thorpe is generally seen as a control-oriented pitcher whose stuff doesn’t blow you away with a fastball in the 91-95 mph range. His best secondary pitch is a changeup. It’s likely Thorpe starts the year in the minors, having never even pitched in Triple-A, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Thorpe join the White Sox rotation at some point later in the year (GM Chris Getz has all but assured it).

The rest

The White Sox have a number of other arms, mostly at Charlotte (and in the case of injured Shane Drohan, on the MLB roster), who could also see time starting on the South Side this season. In order of rough likelihood: Jared Shuster, Davis Martin, Sean Burke, Jake Eder, Jonathan Cannon, Ky Bush, Josimar Cousín.

Drohan, Eder and Bush are southpaws, and each of these arms but Cannon and Bush already are on the 40-man roster.