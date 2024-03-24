Gamethread: White Sox at Rockies

Happy Sunday, Sox fans!

Guaranteed Rate Field pic.twitter.com/nc0CEsveMq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 24, 2024

Even though I'm not anxiously counting down like I have in past seasons, Opening Day is now only four days away, which means quite a bit of chaos is going on right now. Before we get into this rather boring game, let’s cover a few things first.

Hearing Jordan Leasure is making White Sox’ Opening Day roster. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 24, 2024

Though it’s not confirmed yet, Jordan Leasure is said to be making the Opening Day roster, which should significantly help a terrible bullpen. Leasure has pitched 8 1⁄3 innings this spring, holding an impressive 0.00 ERA with nine strikeouts. If Rick Hahn did one thing right before getting fired, it was acquiring him and Nick Nastrini from the Dodgers.

After being released on Friday, Kevin Pillar is back on a minor-league contract with the team. Pillar had just two days of unemployment before being picked back up, and it will be interesting to see what his role is with the team going forward. It is presumed he will now be breaking camp on the team, as a fourth outfielder/platoon right fielder.

Also, the team said goodbye to Touki Toussaint as he was just, not good.

If catcher Max Stassi opens season on IL, Korey Lee would make Opening Day roster. Hearing that’s a possibility. Lee getting ABs as DH v Rockies today. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 24, 2024

It’s also unclear what our catcher situation will be to start the season, but it’s looking like either Max Stassi or Korey Lee will back up Martín Maldonado. Lee has had a rather impressive spring, slugging three home runs this spring, and Max Stassi is... Max Stassi.

Now onto today’s game, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. Talk about a tongue twister. This is the last Cactus League game, although tomorrow the club faces off against Charlotte in a final tuneup before the regular season starts back at home. The White Sox have had a terrible spring (9-19) like we all probably expected.

Today, Erick Fedde and Austin Gomber will be the starters.

Fedde has pitched in three games this spring with a 1-1 record, 5.00 ERA, and four strikeouts in nine innings. Fedde was our big signing in the offseason and is lining up as our No. 3 starter at this point. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what he can do this year, being back in the majors and giving us something to keep an eye on.

Gomber will be in the Rockies rotation as a probable No. 3 starter as well. The lefty has been with Colorado since being acquired in 2021 in the Nolan Arenado trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. He had an average/slightly below average season last year, going 9-9 with a 5.50 ERA. This spring he has a whopping 15.26 ERA in 7 2⁄3 innings pitched.

Sunday road trip to Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/MDMKwnpvLt — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 24, 2024

Welcome back Pillar, take the leadoff spot. No Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez, or Luis Robert Jr.

Another non-televised game, but it starts at 3:10 p.m. CT. Last chance in awhile to see two of the three or four worst teams in the majors face off!