Rockies 7, White Sox 3: That’s all she wrote

The Chicago White Sox lost 7-3 against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon in Scottsdale, as their spring training comes to an end at 9-20. The team has a camp game at Camelback Ranch tomorrow, and then they will head home to start the season. Let’s see how this one played out.

Erick Fedde allowed a double to the first batter he faced, Charlie Blackmon (yes, he still plays) — but was caught stealing third base? Don’t really know what the thought process was to have Blackmon steal but you know, spring training.

Martín Maldonado led off the White Sox second inning with a walk against Austin Gomber, and Braden Shewmake singled to put runners on first and second. Naperville Nicky Lopez had a failed bunt attempt into a force out, as Maldonado was out at third, and Shewmake was caught stealing. Rafael Ortega singled to score Lopez and give the team a 1-0 lead, but was then caught stealing himself. I don’t know what it is with all these steals so early in the game, but it’s clear both teams might just want to leave Arizona.

Fedde had a clean next few innings, until the bottom of the fourth as Blackmon singled and Kris Bryant walked. A Ryan McMahon ground out moved runners to second and third, and a ground out scored Blackmon to tie the game. Other than that, both starting pitchers were solid: Fedde went five innings with two hits, one run, and four strikeouts, while Gomber went five with four hits, one run, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Fedde got smoked on the leg with line drive. In some discomfort. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 24, 2024

This also happened, but Fedde would be fine and continued his full five innings of work.

Fedde had 81 pitches, sitting at 96/97 mph with seven swinging strikes. With a combination of four pitches, it seems he’ll be able to provide some stability for this understaffed rotation.

The defensive substitutions started to flow in, and Jordan Leasure was on the mound to start the sixth inning. This comes after the news earlier today that it’s looking like he will make the Opening Day roster. Surely he’s psyched and will have a good outing, right?

Back-to-back-to-back singles by Blackmon, Bryant and McMahon greeted Jordan with one out in the inning to load the bases. Brendan Rodgers kept the single-train alive with another one, this time scoring a run. Elias Díaz had a sacrifice fly for another run, and finally Leasure notched a strikeout to end the inning. Not the appearance he wanted, as the Rockies took a 3-1 lead.

Have no fear, the gritty White Sox would come back the next inning against Victor Vodnik. Shewmake walked and Dominic Fletcher reached due to error, and Ortega drove one in to cut the deficit to 3-2. Then, Zach Remillard had a sacrifice bunt to move runners over, and Chuckie Robinson hit a sacrifice fly to score the tying run.

The tie didn’t last long, as the Rockies exploded on our pitching staff starting in the bottom of the seventh inning. John Brebbia allowed a three-run home run to Hunter Goodman, and Deivi García gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Chicago would not score again, ending the game at 7-3. Typical ending to the spring.

As we close out a wild month in Arizona, I’d love to hear what thoughts there are going into Opening Day. Are we excited that baseball is back even though the expectations are low? Does it make it better or worse that the expectations are low this year, instead of being let down the last few seasons? What are you hoping to make out of what is looking to be a very long and tiring season? Is there really a chance that this team can be better than the expected 60 wins?

Personally, I am not feeling the same excitement as past seasons, but I am excited to get out there Thursday afternoon to tailgate and see everyone at the ballpark. I’ve said it before, but hopefully things truly can’t get any worse than they already have. It’s looking to be a rebuild year, but you never know what can come of it.

Pedro Grifol had a quote earlier that might be the first ever thing I agree with him on.

"I don’t have a message to fans," Grifol said. "I don’t think they want one. They want to see us go out and play. And I say that because if I'm a fan, I don’t want to hear it. I want to see it." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 24, 2024

It’s true. Maybe it’s a good thing that he and all the players know we are fed up and practically hanging on by a thread. At this point, the fans are tired of hearing the same things and being let down. It’s clear that words mean nothing if the actions aren’t going to follow. So let’s just see what happens this year.

"We’re already done or close to done, and what I mean by close is you never know what can happen by Opening Day," Pedro Grifol said. "We feel pretty good about our camp and the roster going to Chicago." https://t.co/LnRwxHJ8eh — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 24, 2024

The team still isn’t making any moves official until as late as Thursday morning, and Grifol had to ruin his one good quote earlier by adding his typical word jumble in the next quote.

I’ll be at the ballpark for Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers, and I hope to see you all there as we try and make the most out of this love/hate relationship with the team. Cheers to a crazy six months ahead of us.

