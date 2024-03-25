Dodgers will live up to the hype

We have made it to baseball season once again, which is good, but this year, it is not as exciting as usual. The White Sox are the worst team in MLB’s worst division, and their farm system is only slightly above average. As of the time of this writing, the FanDuel gives the White Sox +3800 odds to win the AL Central (a $1 wager would earn a $38 profit if it happens), but despite the low-risk/high-reward nature of that bet, I would still not place it.

Looking through the roster, there is not much to be thrilled about in terms of upside, and the bench is ridiculously thin. However, there will be a few positive storylines, and to the surprise of nobody, Luis Robert Jr. is one of them. Robert will continue to rake and defend center field solidly, comfortably leading the team in WAR. Yoán Moncada turns out to be one of the feel-good stories of the 2024 White Sox, building on his positive momentum from the second half of 2023. Eloy Jiménez stays healthy for most of the season and posts his highest single-season WAR total so far in his career. Naperville’s Nicky Lopez adds decent production from second base, which seems barely possible for a White Sox player at that position.

As for pitchers, Michael Soroka and Erick Fedde will post decent numbers to keep the rotation at least semi-afloat. In addition, before suffering an injury in July, Garrett Crochet strings together a nice string of starts for a semi-breakout season. However, with Dylan Cease now in San Diego, as far as starters are concerned that is where the good news will end.

On the most negative side, none of the three catchers on the roster will be good (or even replacement-level). Andrew Vaughn continues to post decent numbers at the plate, but given his deficiencies elsewhere, he is still a below-average regular. Paul DeJong’s best days are far in the rearview mirror. As for the other position players, they all have a lot of talent, but only in a broad sense, as it is impossible to even sniff MLB-level without talent. Compared to other major-leaguers, though, there is a different story. At the end of it all, the South Siders will finish closer to the Athletics than fourth place in the worst division in the majors.

Around the division, the Tigers will ride the wave of positive energy from new acquisitions pitcher Kenta Maeda and play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti to win the division. Rookie Parker Meadows also shows up to The Show ready to play at a high level.

Elsewhere in the American League, the Astros continue their run of dominance with yet another AL West title. This is not a bold pick at all, but do you know what is somehow kind of a bold pick? For the first time since 2016, Houston will not be playing in the ALCS. Speaking of other teams in Texas, the defending champions also make the playoffs, but this time, they do not win a series.

In the highly-competitive AL East, a fantastic young core pushes the Orioles to edge out the Yankees despite an MVP season by Juan Soto, who gets an enormous payday after the season. Finally, the Rays claim the final Wild Card spot after an excellent stretch of games in September.

The Tigers clutch out a win over the Rays in the Wild Card series, and the Yankees ensure that the Rangers will not be repeat champions. Then the Yankees, who have struggled lately to get over the hump in the playoffs, mow down another team (the Astros) who have had all kinds of success in the playoffs over the past decade. Detroit’s fairy tale season comes to a halt when the Orioles defeat them convincingly in the ALDS.

After a slow start in the ALCS, Baltimore rallies to take down the Yankees in a battle between two AL East rivals.

Over in the National League, there is no surprise as far as the team with the best record, as the Dodgers will live up to the hype. The Padres recover from their disappointing 2023 season by claiming a Wild Card spot, but once again, it feels as though they let an opportunity slip by.

In the NL East, the Braves cruise to another division title, as that outcome was never really in doubt. In the battle for second place, the Phillies and Marlins find themselves neck-and-neck for a good chunk of the season, but despite Comeback Player of the Year Tim Anderson, Philadelphia finishes in front to take a Wild Card spot.

The NL Central remains up for grabs for most of the season, but in August, the Cubs and Reds finally distance themselves from the pack. The North Siders edge out Cincinnati for the division title, but the Reds make the playoffs, too.

The Reds square up against the Cubs in the Wild Card round, but they are unable to solve the tough front end of a rotation, so the Cubs find themselves in the NLDS. In the other Wild Card series, the Phillies defeat the Padres after a clutch base hit by ... Whit Merrifield, of all people.

There are no surprises in the NLDS, as the Braves take care of the Cubs, while the Dodgers crush the Phillies. Then, in the greatest series of the playoffs filled with many back-and-forth moments, the Dodgers prevail after a clutch hit by ... Shohei Ohtani. This one is less surprising.

Finally, the stage is set, as the Dodgers and Orioles face off in the World Series. Los Angeles is the best overall team, but Baltimore brings a tough challenge with an abundance of high-end talent and a lack of roster gaps. As it turns out, though, the Dodgers prove to be a bit too strong for the up-and-coming Orioles. With what is easily the best team among bottom-10 payrolls, Baltimore dominates the financial World Series — but due in large part to their expensive players, the Dodgers win the actual World Series.