Another five enter the South Side Sox White Sox Hall of Fame!

For the third time in six elections, five players have made our South Side Sox White Sox Hall of Fame. Oddly, each of the big classes have come in even years: 2020, 2022 and 2024.

This year, Jack McDowell (88.3%), Ray Schalk (83.1%), Sherm Lollar (80.9%), Maggio Ordoñez (75.2%) and Gary Peters (75.2%) have been elected!

Two catchers in one class will undoubtedly never be repeated, no matter how long these elections run on site. Ordoñez and Peters both made the cut by a single vote! Schalk, Lollar and Ordoñez were elected on their sixth ballot, finishing up a long rise into the Hall — and all three polled at less than 10% back in 2018.

One interesting development was Chris Sale, who was on the verge in the last election, finishing in seventh place overall. This time, the southpaw finished in a tie for sixth with only about 4% better polling; Sale joins Chet Lemon and Eddie Cicotte as the players on deck for enshrinement in the next election.

Oddly, not only did real-life Hall-of-Famer George Davis fail to make our Hall, again. His support actually decreased from the last vote, down from 43.2% to 38.9% — the only such player on the ballot.

Here are the full results of each player who failed to earn election this time out:

With a meager 12.7% of the vote, Johnny Rigney finished last in our election and will fall off of the ballot for the next five seasons. Reb Russell (13.2%) just barely survived.

The next ballot should include six new names, likely including Alex Fernandez, John Danks, Pete Ward, Earl Sheely and Frank Smith.

You can see the full results of our bonus category battles on the ballot, as all of our elections played out for all to see. But here is a list of the winners, each total, and margin of victory:

Team 1983 White Sox, 65%, +73 votes/51%

2005 Moment Paul Konerko’s Game 2 World Series grand slam, 33%, +9 votes/5%

Home Run Paul Konerko’s Game 2 World Series grand slam, 38%, +35 votes/23%

Nickname Old Aches and Pains, 28%, +6 votes/4%

Oddity Minnie Miñoso batting in his 50s, 36%, +10 votes/14%

Multiple-Homer Game Dick Allen’s 2 inside-the-park HR in 1972, 44%, +29 votes/20%

Broadcaster Hawk Harrelson, 34%, +18 votes/12%

For the second straight ballot, the winner of the 2005 Moment was the same as the Home Run winner — last time out it was the Scott Podsednik walk-off.

2018 White Sox Hall of Fame winners

Frank Thomas (Hall of Fame Player)

Minnie Miñoso (Hall of Fame Player)

Luis Aparicio (Hall of Fame Player)

Nellie Fox (Hall of Fame Player)

Luke Appling (Hall of Fame Player)

2005 (Team)

Bill Veeck (Contributor)

Exploding Scoreboard (Gimmick)

Disco Demolition (Promotion)

1991 (Uniform)

Ozzie Guillén (Manager)

2005 World Series Sweep (Moment)

2019 White Sox Hall of Fame winners

Mark Buehrle (Hall of Fame Player)

Billy Pierce (Hall of Fame Player)

Eddie Collins (Hall of Fame Player)

1917 (Team)

Nancy Faust (Contributor)

Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye) (Gimmick/Promotion)

Four Straight ALCS Complete Games (2005 Moment)

Mark Buehrle Between-the-Legs (Defensive Play)

Dick Allen (Meteoric Player)

Ozzie Guillén (Character)

Jim Margalus (South Side Sox Member)

2020 White Sox Hall of Fame winners

Joe Jackson (Hall of Fame Player)

Carlton Fisk (Hall of Fame Player)

Paul Konerko (Hall of Fame Player)

Harold Baines (Hall of Fame Player)

Ed Walsh (Hall of Fame Player)

1906 (Team)

Al Lopez (Manager)

Seventh-Inning Stretch (Gimmick/Promotion)

Hitless Wonders Upset (Moment)

11-1 Postseason Record (2005 Moment)

Dewayne Wise “The Catch” (Defensive Moment)

Albert Belle (Meteoric Player)

Tom Paciorek (Character)

2021 White Sox Hall of Fame winners

Ted Lyons (Hall of Fame Player)

2022 White Sox Hall of Fame Winners

Wilbur Wood (Hall of Fame Player)

Red Faber (Hall of Fame Player)

Hoyt Wilhelm (Hall of Fame Player)

Robin Ventura (Hall of Fame Player)

José Abreu (Hall of Fame Player)

1959 (Team)

Jimmy Dykes (Manager)

The Center Field Shower (Gimmick/Promotion)

Scott Podsednik’s World Series Game 2 Walk-Off Home Run (2005 Moment)

Juan Uribe’s Catch in the Ninth Inning of World Series Game 4 in 2005 (Defensive Play)

Hawk Harrelson (Contributor)

1983 (Uniform)

Scott Podsednik’s World Series Game 2 Walk-Off Home Run (Home Run)

Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas (Nickname)

Chicago Dog (Ballpark Food)

1976 Shorts (Oddity)

2024 White Sox Hall of Fame Winners (we’ll refer to this as the 2023 election in future, as we’ll run another HOF election this fall to catch up)

Jack McDowell (Hall of Fame Player)

Ray Schalk (Hall of Fame Player)

Sherm Lollar (Hall of Fame Player)

Magglio Ordoñez (Hall of Fame Player)

Gary Peters (Hall of Fame Player)

1983 (Team)

Paul Konerko’s World Series Game 2 Grand Slam (2005 Moment, Home Run)

Luke “Old Aches and Pains” Appling (Nickname)

Minnie Miñoso Play in His 50s (Oddity)

Dick Allen’s Two Inside-the-Park HRs (Multiple-Homer Game)

Hawk Harrelson (Broadcaster)

Thanks to all who participated — you’re the ones who make this all a lot of fun! And stay tuned, as we hope to get back to our actual Hall of Fame (plaques) this year; to date, we’ve done just one, KP’s take on “The Catch” at South Side Hit Pen. By the count above, that means we have 63 plaques still to write!

And feel free to leave suggestions for future categories for our Hall, or nominees for the existing categories above, in the comments.

See you in the fall!