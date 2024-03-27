 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Visiting Dugout Podcast 39 — Detroit Tigers

Chrystal chats with Walker Kelly about the first series of the 2024 season

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
Chrystal O'Keefe is an Indiana native who balances her time between Indianapolis and Chicago. She enjoys being a mother, wife and author. In her down time she enjoys petting every dog she sees, getting tattoos, baking and advocating for causes she believes in. But most of all, she enjoys tweeting during baseball and hockey to calm her nerves. You can follow her nonsense here: @chrystal_ok.

Welcome back, friends! The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and the White Sox are, well, attempting to play baseball this season. The White Sox will host the Tigers for the first series of the season, and again about 70 times. I kid, but it certainly feels that way.

Walker Kelly, new to the pod, joined to chat about the Motor City Kitties, the opening series, and how the team might fare in a pitiful American League Central.

  • What’s going on in Tiger land these days?
  • Grading the offseason acquisitions — is the best Jason Benetti?
  • Confidence levels for the 2024 Tigers
  • Pitching matchups
  • The keys, the fears, and what player will have the most impact on the series
  • Thoughts and predictions for 2024

You can find Walker on Twitter and over at Football Absurdity.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

White Sox News

White Sox announce Opening Day roster

Offbeat

Our SSS White Sox predictions 2024: Turn and cough

Offbeat

Our SSS MLB predictions 2024: NL domination

Loading comments...