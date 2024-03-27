Visiting Dugout Podcast 39 — Detroit Tigers

Welcome back, friends! The birds are chirping, the sun is shining, and the White Sox are, well, attempting to play baseball this season. The White Sox will host the Tigers for the first series of the season, and again about 70 times. I kid, but it certainly feels that way.

Walker Kelly, new to the pod, joined to chat about the Motor City Kitties, the opening series, and how the team might fare in a pitiful American League Central.

What’s going on in Tiger land these days?

Grading the offseason acquisitions — is the best Jason Benetti?

Confidence levels for the 2024 Tigers

Pitching matchups

The keys, the fears, and what player will have the most impact on the series

Thoughts and predictions for 2024

You can find Walker on Twitter and over at Football Absurdity.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.