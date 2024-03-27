 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sox Populi Podcast 174 — 2024 Season Predictions!

Chrystal O’Keefe, Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Hannah LaMotta and Brett Ballantini discuss the coming season, including consensus and controversial picks

By Brett Ballantini, Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Chrystal O'Keefe, and Hannah LaMotta
It’s that time of year again, and Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Chrystal O’Keefe and Hannah La Motta join Brett Ballantini to address the White Sox and Major League Baseball outlook for 2024:

  • White Sox: Universal last-place club
  • Diving into three-way battles to win the AL Central and AL East
  • Largely avoiding the C-word but discussing the NL Central and the foregone conclusions of the NL East and West
  • Not so fast on those Dodgers, sez Chrystal
  • The challenge of picking an player and pitcher MVP for these White Sox
  • Speed rounds: Grifol and Getz’s future, who is the true ALC rival to the White Sox, will the Chicago pitching or offense be worse, and were we too optimistic or pessimistic predicting the White Sox record?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

