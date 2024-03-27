White Sox announce Opening Day roster

The Chicago White Sox announced their 2024 Opening Day roster on Wednesday afternoon:

14 of the 26 players on the White Sox opening day roster will be making their White Sox debut. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 27, 2024

Yes, 14 of the 26 players on the active roster are new faces, including presumed regulars Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez, Kevin Pillar, and Dominic Fletcher, as well as starting pitchers Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde, and Chris Flexen.

If you read that list of names and asked yourself, “who are these guys,” don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

I paid way too much attention to White Sox spring training, and even I don’t know who half of these guys are. Lets just hope the roster churn is a good thing this time ...

Here are the players’ preferred names and name pronunciations, for your reading pleasure:

The South Siders open the regular season tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, March 28) at 3:05 p.m. CT as they play host to the Detroit Tigers. One more sleep until baseball is here!