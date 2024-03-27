 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox announce Opening Day roster

Sez Getz: “Anyone following the White Sox has a level of curiosity of what this team is capable of. We have some really interesting pieces and players playing for something significant in their careers.” Uh, sure ...

By Ryiin
Opening Day is almost here!
The Chicago White Sox announced their 2024 Opening Day roster on Wednesday afternoon:

Yes, 14 of the 26 players on the active roster are new faces, including presumed regulars Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez, Kevin Pillar, and Dominic Fletcher, as well as starting pitchers Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde, and Chris Flexen.

If you read that list of names and asked yourself, “who are these guys,” don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

I paid way too much attention to White Sox spring training, and even I don’t know who half of these guys are. Lets just hope the roster churn is a good thing this time ...

Here are the players’ preferred names and name pronunciations, for your reading pleasure:

The South Siders open the regular season tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, March 28) at 3:05 p.m. CT as they play host to the Detroit Tigers. One more sleep until baseball is here!

