Sox Populi Pregame Podcast 9 — Opening Day 2024!

Brett Ballantini invites Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Malachi Hayes to chat about what is looking to be a chilly Home Opener against the Tigers on Thursday:
- The upside and downside of Garrett Crochet, Opening Day starter
- Breaking down the relatively sunny season projections for the White Sox from FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus
- Why do the relatively similar Opening Day lineups in 2017 and 2024 feel so much worse this year?
- Zeroing in on what it will take from Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada to force the White Sox to pick up their options for 2025
- The best starter in the current White Sox rotation
- The next great right fielder on the South Side, if not Dominic Fletcher
