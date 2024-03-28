Sox Populi Pregame Podcast 9 — Opening Day 2024!

Brett Ballantini invites Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Malachi Hayes to chat about what is looking to be a chilly Home Opener against the Tigers on Thursday:

The upside and downside of Garrett Crochet, Opening Day starter

Breaking down the relatively sunny season projections for the White Sox from FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus

Why do the relatively similar Opening Day lineups in 2017 and 2024 feel so much worse this year?

Zeroing in on what it will take from Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada to force the White Sox to pick up their options for 2025

The best starter in the current White Sox rotation

The next great right fielder on the South Side, if not Dominic Fletcher

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

