Sox Populi Pregame Podcast 9 — Opening Day 2024!

Brett Ballantini sits down with Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Malachi Hayes to address the 2024 season and swap favorite Opening Day stories

By Brett Ballantini, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, and Malachi Hayes
Brett Ballantini invites Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Malachi Hayes to chat about what is looking to be a chilly Home Opener against the Tigers on Thursday:

  • The upside and downside of Garrett Crochet, Opening Day starter
  • Breaking down the relatively sunny season projections for the White Sox from FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus
  • Why do the relatively similar Opening Day lineups in 2017 and 2024 feel so much worse this year?
  • Zeroing in on what it will take from Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada to force the White Sox to pick up their options for 2025
  • The best starter in the current White Sox rotation
  • The next great right fielder on the South Side, if not Dominic Fletcher

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

