Bird App Recap: Losing slightly less ugly?

Happy Opening Day, Sox fans!!
Rise and shine! We play baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field today. pic.twitter.com/ptVwu4lt1H— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 28, 2024
Here’s your starting lineup:
Game 1. pic.twitter.com/iAcJwP7jqn— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 28, 2024
And the faithful react:
Absolute garbage. pic.twitter.com/13xzhUK7Ud— Ross Evan (@REC21) March 28, 2024
He’s not wrong ...
Spring training is finished guys you can play some major leaguers now— Jed (@TigersJUK) March 28, 2024
Ouch. But no lies detected.
I don’t know who to believe pic.twitter.com/aQFLdZ14Bw— Celeste Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) March 28, 2024
March 28, 2024
#goodmorning Happy #OpeningDay to all who observe. Today, the White Sox are undefeated and in 1st Place. And that’s all that matters. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/K0ejDihpCy— FitzMagicChi (@CheapSeats411) March 28, 2024
Um, yeah, the “new era” sure looks a lot like the old ...
HAPPY OPENING DAY #WhiteSox FANS! Today starts a new era of baseball on the South Side! ⚾ #DETvsCHW #MLBOpeningDay #SouthSideOrDie #SoxSide #SoxPride pic.twitter.com/0H788RMOcI— ͏Sidney Brown (@sidkid80) March 28, 2024
The fan base seems pretty unconvinced as well ...
Feel the excitement pic.twitter.com/pRJHXPWXX8— A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) March 27, 2024
Truth be told, same. I’m just happy baseball is back!
March 28, 2024
OK, let’s do this!
And by do this, I certainly mean not get completely embarrassed like they did in the 2023 home opener ...
The new guy seems nice and I hope he does well, but damn I miss Jason Benetti.— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) March 28, 2024
Same ...
Garrett Crochet's Disgusting Stuff. pic.twitter.com/JI7Z7b5TJ5— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2024
Fifteen pitch perfect first for Crochet. Two strikeouts. Good slider this afternoon.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 28, 2024
i love crochet so much— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) March 28, 2024
Crochet good, Sox bats, not so much ...
Tarik Skubal, Vicious 88mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c8plkow8wC— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2024
Hey, at least Eloy hit it in the air. I am looking for the positive. #WhiteSox— Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) March 28, 2024
White Sox offensive ineptitude on full display early in the one:
Rough bottom of the 1st for Sox hitters.— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) March 28, 2024
Benintendi struck out, Moncada popped out early in the count, Robert Jr. reached on a dribbler, and Eloy popped out.
Let's see what Crochet can do...
I gotchu @SpaghettiC11 https://t.co/6SIgtQeZVN pic.twitter.com/Td3Wdlw6fh— Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) March 28, 2024
The Martin Maldonado classic— Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) March 28, 2024
and the White Sox getting runners on, but not being able to move them over/score them classic pic.twitter.com/nJFMAT7qTK
Just as everyone predicted:
Maldonado had problems catching Crochet in AZ, and he’s having problems now.— Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) March 28, 2024
White Sox offense doing White Sox things early. #whitesox— Kevin Molloy (@Kevkev561) March 28, 2024
The king never misses:
F.A.S.T. inning— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) March 28, 2024
Completely believable:
Listening to Chris Getz being interviewed in the booth, even he sounds like he doesn't believe his own bullshit. #WhiteSox— seventytwo (@RichinGlynn) March 28, 2024
At least Crochet is looking the part:
Garrett Crochet has been very good through five innings.— Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) March 28, 2024
5 IP 5 H 1 ER 0 BB 7 K
He's at 76 pitches and I don't see anyone warming up. #WhiteSox
Pale Hose grindy new editions, however, are scoreless through five ...
Five innings and #whitesox haven't touched second base— Luis Anguiano (@pinoanguiano) March 28, 2024
Meanwhile in Miami ...
Tim Anderson with an RBI double in his first Marlins at-bat! pic.twitter.com/gef7fy7lHV— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2024
Hashtag SadFace
Opening Day and peak White Sox game management:
HE’S BACK OUT THERE TO START THE 6th https://t.co/OpukzNa2qu— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) March 28, 2024
Crochet 12 starts since grade school approaching 80 pitches no one up in the pen so glad the White Sox have adopted such high baseball IQs— South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024
Crochet has been really good, but his mound counterpart has been better:
Tarik Skubal, 99mph ⛽️— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2024
And backpedal K strut. pic.twitter.com/DK4dWLJriJ
But it also might have something to do with the utter ineptitude of the Pale Hose offense ...
F.A.S.T. three hard-hit balls, three hits in five innings loving F.A.S.T. baby all day all night#FAST— South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024
All things considered, a pretty stellar start for Crochet, but he leaves trailing 1-0.
Garrett Crochet today:— Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) March 28, 2024
6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 Ks
Magnificent performance for him. Hopefully, he is a great #WhiteSox starter for a long time!
Garrett Crochet will be the first pitcher to win a Cy Young on a team that wins only 50 games.— A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) March 28, 2024
Apropos:
That’s one way to look at it— jacki (@zombie_jacki) March 28, 2024
Here comes the 8th inning and #whitesox haven't had a Risp— Luis Anguiano (@pinoanguiano) March 28, 2024
Vaughn strikes out on a pitch timer violation.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 28, 2024
The White Sox are on pace for a 0 run 162 game season.— Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) March 28, 2024
Bats are frigid. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ucmb1rYl3S— Zach Byrne (@zachbyrne) March 28, 2024
Yeah ...
DeJong’s strikeout streak is over!— kindableu.bsky.social (@kindableu) March 28, 2024
Progress I guess?
That entire inning felt like a good time to send a pinch-hitter up there. What a lineup.— A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) March 28, 2024
Murderers Row. Gotta love all of that grindy, culture-changing baseball IQ ...
NO WHITE SOX PLAYER HAS REACHED SECOND BASE— South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024
to be fair they have barely reached first base— South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024
Gonna be a looooong year#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xFHuV8HG6l— VanillaGorilla (@Van1llaGorilla_) March 28, 2024
Yup
In what game will the #WhiteSox score their first run?— Rep. Jack Kimble (Pre Malone) (@RepJackKimble) March 28, 2024
The mysteries abound ...
Was losing slightly less ugly the improvement they were hoping for?— Ryiin (@rfoto) March 28, 2024
Pale Hose lose, 1-0. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Get used to it, Sox fans, it’s gonna be a long brutal season ...
