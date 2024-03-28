 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Losing slightly less ugly?

Ah, Opening Day. The only day of the baseball calendar the White Sox will be .500 ...

By Ryiin
Happy Opening Day, Sox fans!!

Here’s your starting lineup:

And the faithful react:

He’s not wrong ...

Ouch. But no lies detected.

Um, yeah, the “new era” sure looks a lot like the old ...

The fan base seems pretty unconvinced as well ...

Truth be told, same. I’m just happy baseball is back!

OK, let’s do this!

And by do this, I certainly mean not get completely embarrassed like they did in the 2023 home opener ...

Same ...

Crochet good, Sox bats, not so much ...

White Sox offensive ineptitude on full display early in the one:

Just as everyone predicted:

The king never misses:

Completely believable:

At least Crochet is looking the part:

Pale Hose grindy new editions, however, are scoreless through five ...

Meanwhile in Miami ...

Hashtag SadFace

Opening Day and peak White Sox game management:

Crochet has been really good, but his mound counterpart has been better:

But it also might have something to do with the utter ineptitude of the Pale Hose offense ...

All things considered, a pretty stellar start for Crochet, but he leaves trailing 1-0.

Apropos:

Yeah ...

Progress I guess?

Murderers Row. Gotta love all of that grindy, culture-changing baseball IQ ...

Yup

The mysteries abound ...

Pale Hose lose, 1-0. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Get used to it, Sox fans, it’s gonna be a long brutal season ...

Poll

Who had the best tweet on the afternoon?

view results
  • 20%
    @Van1llaGorilla_ - long year
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    @REC21 - absolute garbage
    (0 votes)
  • 40%
    @TheTyronePalmer - peak comedy
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    @RichinGlynn - Getz doesn’t believe his own bullshit
    (0 votes)
  • 40%
    @TigersJUK - play some major leaguers now
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now
