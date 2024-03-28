Bird App Recap: Losing slightly less ugly?

All sharing options for:

Happy Opening Day, Sox fans!!

Rise and shine! We play baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field today. pic.twitter.com/ptVwu4lt1H — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 28, 2024

Here’s your starting lineup:

And the faithful react:

He’s not wrong ...

Spring training is finished guys you can play some major leaguers now — Jed (@TigersJUK) March 28, 2024

Ouch. But no lies detected.

I don’t know who to believe pic.twitter.com/aQFLdZ14Bw — Celeste Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) March 28, 2024

#goodmorning Happy #OpeningDay to all who observe. Today, the White Sox are undefeated and in 1st Place. And that’s all that matters. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/K0ejDihpCy — FitzMagicChi (@CheapSeats411) March 28, 2024

Um, yeah, the “new era” sure looks a lot like the old ...

The fan base seems pretty unconvinced as well ...

Feel the excitement pic.twitter.com/pRJHXPWXX8 — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) March 27, 2024

Truth be told, same. I’m just happy baseball is back!

OK, let’s do this!

And by do this, I certainly mean not get completely embarrassed like they did in the 2023 home opener ...

The new guy seems nice and I hope he does well, but damn I miss Jason Benetti. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) March 28, 2024

Same ...

Fifteen pitch perfect first for Crochet. Two strikeouts. Good slider this afternoon. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 28, 2024

i love crochet so much — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) March 28, 2024

Crochet good, Sox bats, not so much ...

Tarik Skubal, Vicious 88mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c8plkow8wC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2024

Hey, at least Eloy hit it in the air. I am looking for the positive. #WhiteSox — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) March 28, 2024

White Sox offensive ineptitude on full display early in the one:

Rough bottom of the 1st for Sox hitters.



Benintendi struck out, Moncada popped out early in the count, Robert Jr. reached on a dribbler, and Eloy popped out.



Let's see what Crochet can do... — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) March 28, 2024

The Martin Maldonado classic



and the White Sox getting runners on, but not being able to move them over/score them classic pic.twitter.com/nJFMAT7qTK — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) March 28, 2024

Just as everyone predicted:

Maldonado had problems catching Crochet in AZ, and he’s having problems now. — Ian Eskridge (@dailywhitesox) March 28, 2024

White Sox offense doing White Sox things early. #whitesox — Kevin Molloy (@Kevkev561) March 28, 2024

The king never misses:

F.A.S.T. inning — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) March 28, 2024

Completely believable:

Listening to Chris Getz being interviewed in the booth, even he sounds like he doesn't believe his own bullshit. #WhiteSox — seventytwo (@RichinGlynn) March 28, 2024

At least Crochet is looking the part:

Garrett Crochet has been very good through five innings.



5 IP 5 H 1 ER 0 BB 7 K



He's at 76 pitches and I don't see anyone warming up. #WhiteSox — Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) March 28, 2024

Pale Hose grindy new editions, however, are scoreless through five ...

Five innings and #whitesox haven't touched second base — Luis Anguiano (@pinoanguiano) March 28, 2024

Meanwhile in Miami ...

Tim Anderson with an RBI double in his first Marlins at-bat! pic.twitter.com/gef7fy7lHV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 28, 2024

Hashtag SadFace

Opening Day and peak White Sox game management:

HE’S BACK OUT THERE TO START THE 6th https://t.co/OpukzNa2qu — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) March 28, 2024

Crochet 12 starts since grade school approaching 80 pitches no one up in the pen so glad the White Sox have adopted such high baseball IQs — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024

Crochet has been really good, but his mound counterpart has been better:

Tarik Skubal, 99mph ⛽️



And backpedal K strut. pic.twitter.com/DK4dWLJriJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2024

But it also might have something to do with the utter ineptitude of the Pale Hose offense ...

F.A.S.T. three hard-hit balls, three hits in five innings loving F.A.S.T. baby all day all night#FAST — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024

All things considered, a pretty stellar start for Crochet, but he leaves trailing 1-0.

Garrett Crochet today:



6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 Ks



Magnificent performance for him. Hopefully, he is a great #WhiteSox starter for a long time! — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) March 28, 2024

Garrett Crochet will be the first pitcher to win a Cy Young on a team that wins only 50 games. — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) March 28, 2024

Apropos:

That’s one way to look at it — jacki (@zombie_jacki) March 28, 2024

Here comes the 8th inning and #whitesox haven't had a Risp — Luis Anguiano (@pinoanguiano) March 28, 2024

Vaughn strikes out on a pitch timer violation. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 28, 2024

The White Sox are on pace for a 0 run 162 game season. — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) March 28, 2024

Yeah ...

DeJong’s strikeout streak is over! — kindableu.bsky.social (@kindableu) March 28, 2024

Progress I guess?

That entire inning felt like a good time to send a pinch-hitter up there. What a lineup. — A Broken Fan (@WriteSox) March 28, 2024

Murderers Row. Gotta love all of that grindy, culture-changing baseball IQ ...

NO WHITE SOX PLAYER HAS REACHED SECOND BASE — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024

to be fair they have barely reached first base — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) March 28, 2024

Yup

In what game will the #WhiteSox score their first run? — Rep. Jack Kimble (Pre Malone) (@RepJackKimble) March 28, 2024

The mysteries abound ...

Was losing slightly less ugly the improvement they were hoping for? — Ryiin (@rfoto) March 28, 2024

Pale Hose lose, 1-0. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Get used to it, Sox fans, it’s gonna be a long brutal season ...