Crochet, White Sox drop heartbreaking opener, 1-0

When it’s said that one pitch can make or break a game, that doesn’t only refer to walk-off homers.

In a stunning and heroic, but ultimately heartbreaking effort, Garrett Crochet defied expectations with a taut six innings of one-run ball — and lost, 1-0, to the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day.

Worse, it was the most inane of brain cramps that triggered the rotgut special that keyed the defeat. Facing Javier Báez to open the third, and putting him in an 0-2 hole, Crochet and catcher Martín Maldonado opted not to roll the ball to the plate and induce an easy whiff from the notoriously free-swinging clown prince but a center-cut fastball that was slapped to right for a single. El Mago stole second as Maldonado’s defense-first sure hands short-armed a pitch, moved to third on a Parker Meadows ground out and skipped home a sac fly from Andy Ibáñez.



White Sox fans booed lustily. However, the run still counted.

But the story of the game for Chicago was Crochet and only Crochet, unbearably brilliant over his six frames. The man who’d never even started a game pitching in high school stared down his first major league start with a derisive farmer sneeze, unmoved by crisp weather, a formidable opponent, or debut jitters.

Entering action, Crochet had never thrown longer than three innings and 46 pitches in the majors. He managed to double that personal best in frames and get more efficient as the game wore on, as 45 pitches through three turned into 87 through six. Six of his first 11 outs came by K, he tapped 100 on the gun by the second inning, and by the end the southpaw had seared through the Bengals with eight strikeouts against zero walks.



Moreover, manager Pedro Grifol allowed his season opener to flex a bit, trotting him out in the sixth with 76 pitches under his belt and NO ONE up in the bullpen. It was only with Crochet passing 80 pitches did Deivi García get up off his duff to don his fireman’s gear and get ready.

If Crochet was the hero, there was a clear villain: The anemic White Sox offense. Sure, Tigs starter Tarik Skubal was strong, matching Crochet pitch for pitch. But the White Sox had a mere six hard-hit balls in the game, just one of them falling for a single. Worse (apologies to the hitting-metrics nerds getting off on all those soft velos) the White Sox did not have a single batter reach second base.

Not in the ninth. Not in the first run through the order. IN THE GAME.

The Chris Getz interview being cut short due to all three Sox hitters getting quick outs is peak comedy. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) March 28, 2024

F.A.S.T. inning — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) March 28, 2024

True to type, the game ended on consecutive strikeouts by the White Sox No. 2 and 3 hitters, Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. For the game, the White Sox managed just three hits and no other baserunners, while piling up 11 Ks.

The White Sox are off on Friday and get back to it on Saturday in what is destined to be a yearlong battle back toward .500.

Poll Who was the MVP of the 2024 home opener? Garrett Crochet: 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 8 K, hard-luck loss

Jon Schiffren: working Lot B pregame

The weather: pretty OK for March 28

Steve Stone: Paying for every one of he and Schriff’s dinners during spring training vote view results 80% Garrett Crochet: 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 8 K, hard-luck loss (60 votes)

0% Jon Schiffren: working Lot B pregame (0 votes)

9% The weather: pretty OK for March 28 (7 votes)

10% Steve Stone: Paying for every one of he and Schriff’s dinners during spring training (8 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now