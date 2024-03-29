Meet the Players: Kai Dizon

Kai loves baseball.

In fact, Kai loves baseball so much that he’s willingly signed up to help with South Side Sox’s coverage of the train wreck known as the “2024 Chicago White Sox.”

After years of being a benchwarmer/bullpen catcher/scorekeeper in high school, Kai has turned to sports writing to keep him close to the game. In addition to SSS, Kai also covers his university’s baseball team with the Daily Bruin (student newspaper).

Kai is also a first-year undergrad student at UCLA. He’s majoring in ecology and hopes to one day trade in his hours of watching baseball for watching animals.

Well, maybe not all his hours of watching baseball.

Hometown I lived in South Loop and went to school in West Loop — Skinner West and Whitney Young

How and when did you join SSS? Just weeks ahead of the 2024 season, I emailed Brett and he didn’t say “no.”

What is your favorite type of coverage at SSS? Analysis — anything that sends me down a rabbit hole of box scores, baseball stats, and Youtube videos.

Favorite current White Sox player Nick Nastrini — former Bruin with a chance to prove himself with the big league club.

All-time favorite White Sox player Chris Sale — The first pitching motion I fell in love with. MLB: The Show used to have a flashback card of Sale from his bullpen days, and I used him nearly every chance I got.

If you could have any job in baseball, what would it be and why? Ace — before the pitch, a pitcher has absolute control over what happens next, but once the ball leaves their hand, they suddenly have none. A six-inch-tall island all to yourself. I think the pitcher and pitching is beautiful.

White Sox fan since 2020 Lucas Giolito no-hitter

First White Sox memory Tyler Saladino's walk-off single against the Cubs in ’16

Hall of Fame: Speed Round Mark Buehrle Yes — Perfect game, 14 200+ IP seasons, 200+ wins, World Series ring

Joe Jackson .956 OPS in the 1919 World Series — Yes

Paul Konerko No, but he deserved to be more than a one-and-done

Dick Allen Yes — almost 10 seasons with an OPS+ better than 150

Chris Sale Only if he can have a Scherzer/Verlander-esque renaissance with the Braves

Favorite White Sox memory The Tim Anderson walk-off in the Field of Dreams game. Peak Tim, peak recent White Sox, sick uniforms, and cornfields.

Next White Sox statue Mark Buerhle — either with his glove on his head after the perfect game, or flipping the ball between his legs to Konerko.

Next White Sox retired number Chris Sale’s No. 49

Go-to concession food at Sox Park I want to try that new S’mores Milkshake that’ll probably kill me.

Favorite Baseball Movie Bull Durham