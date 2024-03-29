Share All sharing options for: Just how good was Garrett Crochet’s Opening Day start?

Yes, it’s been an incredibly long week and especially endless day, but Garrett Crochet’s surprise excellence on Opening Day — pitching at least one inning and exceedingly sharper than anyone had the right to expect — I had to dig deeper into where his effort lands in White Sox history.

At least per game score (version two, a Tom Tango 2016 update of Bill James’ original musing): pretty darn good.

Among 126 Opening Day starts in White Sox history (124 seasons, plus doubleheader openers in 1971 and 1982), Crochet’s line score lands in a tie with Chris Sale’s effort one decade ago for the 26th-best in club history. And among starts of six innings or fewer, Crochet’s masterpiece on Thursday rings in as the No. 1 game score in White Sox opener history — yep, what he lacked in stamina was more than offset with ruthless efficiency.

While game score is no perfect metric — it’s such a basic sketch it hardly even qualifies as such — it touches on all the basics of starting pitcher effort: innings, hits, runs, Ks, walks, homers. So take this all with a grain of baseline chalk.

Here are the Top 10 and Worst 10 Opening Day starts in White Sox history:

The Top 10

Frank Smith’s all-time best White Sox opener effort, in 1910, was a one-hit shutout

Eddie Lopat in 1947, Wilbur Wood in 1976 and Mark Buehrle in 2005 also were shutouts

Billy Pierce in 1957 and Lefty Williams in 1920 both went 11 innings to earn their top scores

Only one game in the Top 10 was a loss: Bill Dietrich’s heartbreaker in 1946

Dylan Cease’s amazing Opening Day win in 2023 is tied for 11th all-time, an 81 game score

The Bottom 10