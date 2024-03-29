Share All sharing options for: Sox Pop on the Farm Podcast 47 — 2024 Charlotte Knights Season Preview

We kick off a new approach to our Farm podcasts this year by going straight to the source in Charlotte, veteran journalist and broadcaster Jonathan Lee, for a read of the 2024 Knights season:

Brett, as a veteran of dubious MacGyvering of video and files all across American League ballparks, pays homage to Jonathan’s amazing job of getting his end of the podcast set up in the first place, from outside the press box

One of the coolest offices to work out of in all of baseball, Charlotte’s Truist Field

The around-the-batting-cage scuttlebutt from some of the newest Knights, including an impressed MLB vet, Brett Phillips

The past two seasons have featured a preposterous number of openers/bullpen starts, but in 2024 Charlotte runs out a real, live, solid rotation

Top prospect Colson Montgomery is in town, and Jonathan has a sneaky/subtle key to his presumed success this summer

Middle infield woes for Lenyn Sosa and José Rodríguez, who find themselves still plying their wares in Triple-A while retread vets occupy real playing time on the South Side

Justin Jirschele impressions, from his debut Triple-A season in 2023 to now

Plenty of nuance on covering the minors from Jonathan, a veteran of Boston Red Sox World Series coverage

