Gamethread: White Sox at Angels

Happy Sunday, Sox fans! That's right, I'm back for another long season of Chicago White Sox baseball. Here to give you some lovely Sunday afternoon recaps with hopefully a better outcome than many of the afternoon games last year. Nonetheless, let's get right to it for today's matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. This matchup will be in Tempe at Diablo Stadium. Erick Fedde will make his spring training debut against Caden Dana.

Fedde was one of the only signings in the offseason that made some noise for the South Siders. Starting pitching was looking to be a problem, so what better way to fix it than bringing in someone who hasn't been in the MLB recently? In all seriousness, Fedde looks to be someone people have high expectations for. He started his career with the Washington Nationals and was considered a top prospect. He spent the first few years of his career up and down from the minor leagues and even converted to a relief pitcher for a while. After his contract ended in 2023, the Nationals did not bring him back. He went on to play for the NC Dinos in the KBO League, which seemed to boost his confidence tremendously. In the KBO, he was an All-Star, had a 20-6 record, a 2.00 ERA, won the equivalent of the CY Young award, and was the league MVP. It's safe to say he had just about every pitcher's dream year, so will he continue it with the White Sox? It will be fun to figure out and see if he can live up to his success in the KBO.

Dana will be on the mound for the Angels, who is a top prospect in their system. He was drafted in the 11th round in 2022 out of high school and was born in 2003, making me feel old. He's made one starting pitching appearance in spring training so far, going two innings with a strikeout. Even though Angels fans don't really have a lot to look forward to, this guy seems to be something they're excited about.

Garrett Crochet, Fraser Ellard, Jake Cousins, Deivi García, Jordan Leasure, and Alex Speas are all scheduled to pitch for the White Sox as they look to improve their rough 3-7 record thus far.

Here's what we've got for the Good Guys:

A Sunday matinee in Tempe pic.twitter.com/p65Oz1TFGR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 3, 2024

And for the Halos:

The game will not be televised or on a webcast or the radio with our announcers, BUT it will be on Bally Sports West on the Angels broadcast. If you can, enjoy it through them (thanks, Angels) starting at 2:10 p.m. CT, and I'll be back to discuss the outcome later.