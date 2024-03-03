Share All sharing options for: Angels 3, White Sox 1: More of the same

Well, good thing most of us couldn’t watch this one, because the Chicago White Sox lost to the Angels this afternoon, 3-1, in what was a rather boring offensive game.

But there is good news to be had, and coming mostly from the pitching staff!

Erick Fedde had a shaky start but quickly gained his composure in the bottom of the first inning. Aaron Hicks (he’s with the Angels now, I guess?) doubled to start off the inning followed by a single by Nolan Schanuel to drive him in.

Fedde quickly flipped the script and struck out the three in the inning ... including Mike Trout.

Not the inning that Fedde probably would have liked with 1R, 2 hits and a BB, but he strikes out the side in the first. pic.twitter.com/n4x8GbabCV — FutureSox (@FutureSox) March 3, 2024

Fedde pitched a scoreless second inning and thus went two innings with four hits, one run, one walk, and three strikeouts. Overall I would consider that a successful first outing because of those strikeouts, and hopefully he can continue to improve on this first game over the rest of the spring.

Angels prospect Caden Dana looked solid in his start, going two innings with one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The only run of the game for the South Siders came in the top of the third inning off of Carlos Estévez, as Zach Remillard smashed a solo home run to tie the game up at 1-1.

One pitch is all Remillard needed pic.twitter.com/R2pXsPWR2j — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 3, 2024

That score held until the bottom of the seventh inning. At this point too many defensive substitutions were made to count, but what we do know is that Jake Cousins was pitching, Logan O’Hoppe reached base after a throwing error by Bryan Ramos at third base, and Mickey Moniak ripped a two-out, two-run home run to finally break the tie. And that would be the final for this one.

As for the good news mentioned earlier, Garrett Crochet looked phenomenal in his outing, striking out the side in the third inning. He also pitched a scoreless fourth to continue a successful spring.

Crochet strikes out Trout, Rendon, and Ward in order in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/LNd09sTZnX — FutureSox (@FutureSox) March 3, 2024

And, uhh, I guess that’s really it for the good news today.

Tomorrow the team will head home, AKA Glendale, to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Michael Soroka will get the start vs Brandon Pfaadt. Game time is at 2:05 p.m. CT. The team will also have a B-game on the back fields tomorrow, but the opponent, pitchers, and time are TBD for now.

See you all next week!

