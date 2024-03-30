Share All sharing options for: Soxy Chicks Episode 1 — The Reboot

Bayleigh and Chrystal have brought their show Soxy Chicks to South Side Sox!

Bayleigh, a Red Sox fan formerly at Pesky Report, and Chrystal, a White Sox fan and pillar of this site, bring their love of baseball and knowledge to a bi-weekly podcast. They’ll talk about everything happening in Major League Baseball, and a little of their thoughts about their respective teams.

On this episode:

Introduction and move to South Side Sox

Thoughts and predictions on the 2024 season as fans

Shohei Ohtani drama

Pablo Sandoval’s career ... is it over or will he continue?

Our least favorite disgraced pitcher, because unfortunately, we need to talk about him and move on

All of the Reds are injured!

Actually, a ton of people are injured

The Orioles have been busy lately

An ode to Tony Kemp

Has Scott Boras lost his luster?

