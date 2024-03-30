Soxy Chicks Episode 1 — The Reboot

Bayleigh and Chrystal have brought their show Soxy Chicks to South Side Sox!
Bayleigh, a Red Sox fan formerly at Pesky Report, and Chrystal, a White Sox fan and pillar of this site, bring their love of baseball and knowledge to a bi-weekly podcast. They’ll talk about everything happening in Major League Baseball, and a little of their thoughts about their respective teams.
On this episode:
- Introduction and move to South Side Sox
- Thoughts and predictions on the 2024 season as fans
- Shohei Ohtani drama
- Pablo Sandoval’s career ... is it over or will he continue?
- Our least favorite disgraced pitcher, because unfortunately, we need to talk about him and move on
- All of the Reds are injured!
- Actually, a ton of people are injured
- The Orioles have been busy lately
- An ode to Tony Kemp
- Has Scott Boras lost his luster?
Be sure to follow their twitter account Soxy Chicks. You can also find Bayleigh and Chrystal on Twitter.
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
Loading comments...