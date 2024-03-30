Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

With an Opening Day of brilliant pitching that wasn’t quite brilliant enough because of an offense that never made it as far as second base, the White Sox head into day two of their series with the Tigers hoping to make it all the way around the bases a few times.

On the mound for his first appearance that counts in a Sox uniform will be Michael Soroka, part of the basketball team that came from Atlanta as the Braves used a trade for Aaron Bummer to clear a bunch of space on their 40-man roster. Soroka had an NL Rookie of the Year second-place performance for the Braves in 2019, but has barely pitched since then due to a bunch of injuries, including multiple Achilles tears.

(Were it possible, Soroka would probably like to have a few words with Thetis, the goddess who held her infant Achilles by the heel as she dipped him in the protective waters of the River Styx, making that body part vulnerable to the arrow of Paris and the stress of pitching a baseball. But that may be myth-ing the point.)

Soroka had a strong spring, giving up just two earned runs in 13 innings, and the main question for him is likely to be stamina as the season wears on, because he has plenty good stuff.

Opposing Soroka will be 35-year old righty Kenta Maeda, who seemed to face the White Sox every week when he was with the Twins, but really only did so seven times — including one disastrous outing in 2021 that pushed him a 5.02 ERA over all of those appearances. Maeda doesn’t throw hard (91 mph or so), but has enough deception to get a huge number of swings on pitches outside the zone, an unfortunate White Sox weakness. He’ll be facing a lineup that has Dominic Fletcher and Braden Shewmake making their White Sox debuts.

Soroka will take on a Tigers lineup that didn’t do much with the bat Thursday against Garrett Crochet or three relievers, but moves Kerry Carpenter into the game and the cleanup slot against a righty.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Central, with weather as good as it gets in Chicago in March: 58° and wind out of the northwest/toward center field at 12 mph. Usual broadcast suspects.