White Sox fall to Tigers in 10, 7-6

Technically, this game was lost in the 10th when the Tigers scored their Manfred Man and the Sox left theirs stranded with a pop-up, a routine fly and a K. But really the game was blown in the bottom of the seventh, when the Tigers tried desperately to give the game away but couldn’t find a taker.

That inning, Detroit reliever Alex Lange couldn’t come within a zip code of the plate and walked Martín Maldonado on four pitches (yes, walked perhaps the worst hitter in MLB, and on four pitches), walked Andrew Benintendi, then tried valiantly to walk Yoán Moncada but couldn’t because Moncada insisted at swinging at two bouncers in a row to strike out, walked Luis Robert Jr. — and then Eloy Jiménez hit into a double play.

That left the score tied at 6-6, but you could hear Taps begin to play.

Earlier, it was exciting for a while.

The Tigers got to Michael Soroka big time right from the start, with three runs in the top of the first that would have been more had not right fielder Dominic Fletcher pegged a runner at third. Soroka quieted the butterflies after that and only gave up one more run, with a strange line that included five innings, seven hits, four runs, three walks, no strikeouts, and not a single 1-2-3 inning.

Down 3-zip, the Sox got two back in the bottom of the first when Robert did his Robert thing on his tenth pitch of the at-bat:



That was 449 feet of laser, at 111.9 mph.

Braden Shewmake tied things up in the second on a less-dramatic (except to the guy putting his first major league hit in the bullpen, of course) solo shot, and then Robert did an encore in the third:



OK, not quite an encore, since it only went 417 feet and was on the eighth pitch, but it had the right spirit. Robert would add a single and a walk to his day, though he did make the last out of the ninth.

The Sox even went ahead, 6-3, on a double steal in the fifth, with Shewmake doing the scoring when a throw back to home was off-line. That play finally chased Tiger starter Kenta Maeda, who had nothing. But the offense decided enough was enough and took the rest of the day off, while the Tigers clawed back to a tie and then provided the winning margin with Carson Kelly’s single in the 10th.

You may want to note that every time a White Sox player ran hard at all, John Schriffen and Steve Stone raved about it, as if that’s not what the players get paid a whole lot of money to do. You almost thought they’d have strokes going rapturous over Moncada legging out a triple. The hyperbolic broadcast is going to get really old, really fast.

Also of note, Jordan Leasure pitched his first big league inning and escaped without a run despite giving up a hit and a walk. On the other side of notedom, Dominic Leone gave up two runs to tie the game while only recording one out.

The Sox fall to 0-2, with the series finale coming up Sunday afternoon, with Erick Fedde on the mound against Jack Flaherty.

