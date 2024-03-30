White Sox Minor League Update: Charlotte clubbed, 10-3

Memphis Chicks 10, Charlotte Knights 3 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)

Whatever good will that started building up with Charlotte’s road-opening “win” (save for rough times from Prelander Berroa) at Memphis dissolved on Saturday, as the Chicks pounced early and often.

It took Memphis just its second at-bats to run up a walk-triple-homer-pause-homer sequence off of battered starter Jared Shuster to run it up, 4-0.

The good news? The Knights came right back and sliced the lead in half in the fourth, with two homers of their own, back-to-back:

And the Oscar goes to...



Oscar Colás goes YARD! pic.twitter.com/oaW6oxYpRH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 30, 2024

HACK-to-BACK JACKS!!!!



Next batter, Adam Hackenberg goes YARD! pic.twitter.com/AxuGzXOloB — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 30, 2024

The bad news? Charlotte gave those runs right back and then some, with the Chicks scoring three runs on another two homers. Shuster’s final line was somehow markedly better than Berroa’s on Friday, but seven earned in four innings and 15.75 ERA won’t get you to the South Side anytime soon.

Down 7-3, short of a deep RBI double from Lenyn Sosa in the fifth all the fight was drained from the Knights. The series is now lost, but Charlotte hopes to nab a getaway day win on Sunday and building some momentum for its home opener on Tuesday.

