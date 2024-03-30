 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox Minor League Update: Charlotte clubbed, 10-3

A second straight loss, and this one wasn’t one bit cute

By Brett Ballantini
Adam Hackenberg was not so casual in his first start of 2024, with a homer and single in four at-bats.
Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights
Memphis Chicks 10, Charlotte Knights 3 (Gameday box) (Statcast box)
Whatever good will that started building up with Charlotte’s road-opening “win” (save for rough times from Prelander Berroa) at Memphis dissolved on Saturday, as the Chicks pounced early and often.

It took Memphis just its second at-bats to run up a walk-triple-homer-pause-homer sequence off of battered starter Jared Shuster to run it up, 4-0.

The good news? The Knights came right back and sliced the lead in half in the fourth, with two homers of their own, back-to-back:

The bad news? Charlotte gave those runs right back and then some, with the Chicks scoring three runs on another two homers. Shuster’s final line was somehow markedly better than Berroa’s on Friday, but seven earned in four innings and 15.75 ERA won’t get you to the South Side anytime soon.

Down 7-3, short of a deep RBI double from Lenyn Sosa in the fifth all the fight was drained from the Knights. The series is now lost, but Charlotte hopes to nab a getaway day win on Sunday and building some momentum for its home opener on Tuesday.

Poll

Who was Charlotte’s blowout-loss MVP?

  • 0%
    Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, R, BB, K, 1 hard hit, E
    (0 votes)
  • 83%
    Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K, 2 hard hits
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, 3 hard hits
    (0 votes)
  • 16%
    Lane Ramsey: IP, K, 7-of-11 strikes
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Fraser Ellard: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 hard hits
    (0 votes)
Poll

Who was the Cold Cat of Saturday’s blowout?

  • 80%
    Jared Shuster: 4 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, BB, 2 K, 4 HR, 7 hard hits in 79 pitches, LOSS
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Alex Speas: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, BB, K, HR, 3 hard hits in 27 pitches
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Rafael Ortega: 1-for-4, 3 K, 1 hard hit, thrown out at second base from RF on a single
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Carlos Pérez: 0-for-3, BB, K, 1 hard hit
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Zach Remillard: 0-for-3, BB, K, 1 hard hit
    (0 votes)
Loading comments...