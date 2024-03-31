Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

Happy Easter, Sox fans! pic.twitter.com/Q9wJtOJG96 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 31, 2024

Welcome to your first regular season Sunday game coverage with me, Hannah LaMotta, as we are about to embark on a long journey the next six months as I cover every part of those dragging Sunday afternoon games. Historically, the team has been known to be pretty bad during the day, and especially in these Sunday games. Therefore, let’s get into it as the Detroit Tigers look to sweep to start the season, and the Chicago White Sox look to get their first win.

Who better than Erick Fedde on the mound? Probably a lot of people, but this was our big free-agent offseason signing, so we need to have a little excitement. Fedde had a solid spring training, with a 1-1 record in four games, a 3.86 ERA, and 15 hits in 14 innings pitched. His job will be to serve as a middle-of-the-rotation guy for now, but with this pitching staff you never know how that’s going to fluctuate. This will be his first start in the majors since 2022 with the Washington Nationals, as he went to the KBO last season to play for the NC Dinos and won their equivalent of the Cy Young and had a 20-win season. All we can hope for is that his success translates and continues this season.

Fedde uses a four-pitch mix, and his changeup and sweeper are his strongest, two pitches he has developed the most since being the KBO. It will be interesting to see what his strong suits are and how his first outing will turn out.

Apparently Jack Flaherty is on the Tigers, and is starting today. Most of you may remember him from the St. Louis Cardinals like me, but he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles last trade deadline and then signed a one-year deal in Detroit. Last season, he went 8-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 144 1⁄3 innings pitched. He uses a mix of six pitches and is primarily a strikeout pitcher if he can keep those six under control (fastball, slider, knuckle curve, cutter, changeup, and sinker).

Andrew Benintendi leads it off followed by Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. Eloy Jiménez looks to have a bounce-back day, Andrew Vaughn follows, and Braden Shewmake is back in the lineup after an impressive debut. Paul DeJong, Dominic Fletcher, and Korey Lee close it out.

To close it out, I’ve decided to start asking a question to answer in the comments or just to think about. Feel free to discuss among each other or throw and answer out in the comments, as I am interested to see answers as well.

Realistically, what do you want to see from Erick Fedde? What is his “ceiling” this season, and does he have the potential to be a solid starter for this team?

Gametime is at 1:10 p.m. CT on NBCSCHI and you can listen in on ESPN1000.