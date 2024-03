Today in White Sox History: March 4

1921

In the wake of the “Black Sox,” owner Charles Comiskey attempts to rebuild his team, and one of the first moves he makes is to acquire future Hall-of-Famer Harry Hooper from the Red Sox for two players, John “Shano” Collins and Harry “Nemo” Leibold. Hooper would play five years on the South Side, and hit better than .300 in three of them. He was also a solid fielder, leading the league in 1922 with 19 assists and 289 putouts.

1994

Basketball superstar Michael Jordan, who retired in October 1993 from the Chicago Bulls, makes his Spring Training debut in a White Sox uniform. He played in his first game at the major league level against the Rangers in Sarasota. Facing lefthander Darren Oliver, Jordan tapped back to the mound and was tagged out by the pitcher.

Jordan collected his first Spring Training hit on March 14 against the Twins, a single off of pitcher Jeff Innes.

2011

After an unprecedented lat surgery, Jake Peavy returns to the mound to start a White Sox spring training game at the Angels.

The righthander threw just 26 pitches (16 for strikes) over two innings, allowing one walk and striking out two. It was Peavy’s first appearance on a mound since July 6, 2010. His hitless effort stretched the White Sox rotation’s streak to start the spring to 10 innings.

A fella named Brett Ballantini, then the CSN Chicago White Sox beat reporter and at the moment something else, was unable to get a wifi signal on press row and thus covered “Peavy Watch” and the game using his Blackberry from the roof of Tempe Diablo Stadium. It was there he caught the first foul ball of his life, from an Angels batter during Peavy’s outing — which happened to fall on the writer’s 42nd birthday.

The White Sox dropped the contest, 3-1.

2013

José Abreu’s grand slam paces a Team Cuba rout of China, 12-0, in the World Baseball Classic, in a game that ended early due to the mercy rule. Eight months later, Abreu signed with the White Sox.