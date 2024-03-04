White Sox 5, Diamondbacks 2: Yes ... yes, they did

In a game without a TV or radio call from either side, the Diamondback's pitching seems like just the medicine the Sox's comatose offense needed to awaken from its spring dormancy. The South Siders scratched out five runs on 10 hits this afternoon while allowing only two runs to the defending NL Champs. Sox starter Michael Soroka pitched two innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits, one walk, and two strikeouts in his spring debut.

After a scoreless first inning, D-Backs first baseman Andrés Chaparro took a Soroka pitch over the left-center field fence for his second spring homer, putting the Snakes up 1-0.

That lead wouldn't last long as an Andrew Vaughn double and a Paul DeJong sacrifice fly tied the game in the bottom of the second.

Nicky Lopez led off the third with a double to left and scored on a Yoán Moncada single to put the South Siders ahead 2-1.

Chris Flexen and Dominic Leone followed Soroka's strong start with three scoreless innings. Flexen went two with a walk and a strikeout, and Leone surrendered two hits but escaped the frame unscathed.

In the third inning, Eloy Jiménez picked up the first of his two singles on the afternoon, reaching safely on a grounder off Andrés Chaparro's glove. Andrew Benintendi scored to make it 3-1, White Sox.

The Big Baby went 2-for-3 on the day and is hitting a cool .500 on the spring. Let's all hope he can carry that hot bat into April!

And in the unlikeliest of improbable feats, Martín Maldonado stole a base in the bottom of the fourth. Yes, I had to do a double take, too.

Nicky Lopez comes through again with an RBI groundout to put the Pale Hose up 4-1, bottom four.

The South Siders would add one more in the sixth as Braden Shewmake singled to score Brett Phillips.

Jesse Chavez, Justin Anderson, and Bailey Horn each threw scoreless frames before Tanner Banks surrendered a run on two hits, a walk, and a wild pitch. Despite the trouble, Banks collected three strikeouts to pick up the save.

White Sox win 5-2 and up their record to 4-8 for the spring.

The Pale Hose have an off-day tomorrow but will return to action against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. CT. Lucky for you, NBC Sports Chicago will have the telecast, with the radio call on ESPN 1000.

