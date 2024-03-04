2024 South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 27: Brooks Baldwin

Third Baseman

6´2´´

175 pounds

Age: 23

2023 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 75

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -0.3 years

SSS rank among all third basemen in the system 2

Overall 2023 stats 93 games ⚾️ 15 HR ⚾️ 58 RBI ⚾️ .269/.349/.460 ⚾️ 42 BB ⚾️ 86 K ⚾️ 22-of-27 (81.4%) SB

Brooks Baldwin declared for the 2021 draft, but was selected in the 15th round by the San Francisco Giants. With his senior year looming, he made the choice to return to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington to help increase his draft stock. And with a very strong 2022, Baldwin did just that, moving up to the 12th round last summer, where the White Sox snagged him.

Baldwin came to the White Sox as a 6´2´´, 175-pound corner infielder who fits a bit of the Romy González profile of being able to play anywhere. Baldwin started all four years for the Seahawks, slashing .347/.406/.616 as a senior and .298/.348/.501 for his 180-game career. He also put up an .866 OPS in 2022’s Cape Cod League, playing for the Cotuit Kettleeers.

Incidentally, Baldwin’s father Chuck was a four-year player at Clemson in the 1980s, drafted by Cleveland but never seeing the bigs. Like son, Chuck was as versatile defender who played all over the field.

Baldwin definitely brings versatility beyond that of his pops, as not only a switch-hitter but a player who’s seen action in college at every position but pitcher and catcher. Strangely, despite never playing a game at third base for the Seahawks and just 10 over two seasons in the Cape Cod League, Baldwin is listed as a third baseman in the MLB draft tracker and by the drafting party — usually an indication that’s how the drafting team sees the player.

3B Brooks Baldwin was the CAA Player of the Year after slashing .347/.406/.621 as a switch-hitter. Fun fact: he also caught for MacKenzie Gore in HS at Whiteville (N.C.) HS. #MLBDraft #WhiteSox — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 19, 2022

Brooks Baldwin continues to rack up hits (leading the league with 30). He tracked two sliders from Simon well and roped them both for extra bases (triple that was the hardest hit ball of the night and double) pic.twitter.com/e8XKm8Tg8w — Cape Cod Baseball Scouting | Daniel Garcia (@CapeScouting) July 7, 2022

Brooks Baldwin (2022 Eligible) @UNCWBaseball @CotuitKettleers was a 15th rounder by the Giants last July that didn't sign & returned to school this spring. He hit .347/.406/.616 on his way to winning CAA conference player of the year in 2022. #BACape22 pic.twitter.com/p0zX26ibwQ — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) June 25, 2022

In his first full pro season, 2023, Baldwin blossomed. His hitting and power took nice jumps, and he saw almost as much time at shortstop as he did third base (also seeing time at second, first, center field and left). His wheels on the bases led to a solid 22 steals and more importantly a 80%+ steal rate. He’s already raised more eyebrows than a 12th-rounder has any right to, and he has solidly shifted into legit prospect territory.

Another way to measure his progress comes in his slight improvement in how he compares to his position — including above-average marks in every phase of his offensive game:

Baldwin’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 80 (-1 from last season)

Speed 78 (+1)

Runs 72 (+2)

Hitting 65 (+2)

Contact 60 (0)

RBIs 59 (0)

Power 59 (+4)

XBH 53 (+1)

Average 65.75

Baldwin’s versatility is now only part of the story, as it is his strong play at age-appropriate levels that will help his climb through the system. He’s almost certain to start 2024 in Birmingham and be knocking on the door of the majors in Charlotte by season’s end.

[Note: The makeup of the White Sox minors changes over the long course of this project, shifting ratings. The February 3 trades with Seattle and Arizona have added three highly-rated prospects to our list, sliding players down. The list below represents our updated rankings, although the stories they link to will retain original rankings (example, No. 56 Troy Claunch originally was our No. 55 prospect).]

