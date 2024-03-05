Meet the Players: International Women’s Day Edition with Chrystal O’Keefe

When I first approached Chrystal O’Keefe with the idea for this series I was a bit tentative in assuming the series was necessary at all ... I mean, are we post-sports feminism? Of course, I am in an SSS bubble, where we practice the progressiveness we preach. But Chrystal’s answer set me straight: There will never be enough women in sports pieces.

Thanks to the White Sox it feels like 15 years, but Chrystal and I met (virtually, pandemic) for the first time not even four years ago, toward the end of the 2020 season. We were mostly contributing not to South Side Sox then, but the independent/Sports Illustrated site South Side Hit Pen. So our meet cute is a zoom discussing the abject amorality of the Ricketts ownership ... which in a way is lucky, because we have this amazing time capsule of our first coffee sit-down together:

If only then I had known what Chrystal would become with us, among many things a tireless writer and the moral backbone of our site. And that latter point is cogent, because without castigating the fans of the north side bumblers she left behind, Chrystal took a stand with her own personal fandom and something that had given her great joy (I guess, I mean, it’s the Cubs) and acted decisively when that organization crossed the line. I share her conviction, and perhaps that’s a key to how we get along so well.

But that said, she blows me away with her strength and dedication, and South Side Sox is unbelievably lucky to have her both guiding the big picture, and willing to get down in the trenches to cover loss after loss and dumbassery after dumbassery.

The White Sox, and South Side Sox, don’t deserve you, Chrystal.

What questions are you tired of being asked as a woman in sports media?

I’ve been a big sports girl my entire life. I was raised on baseball. I remember watching every moment of the NBA Finals in the 90’s. In sixth grade, I wrote a book report on Vinnie Testaverde. Yet with all that said, I will always hear the unoriginal “name five players” from weak men who could never imagine a world in which a woman might know more about any given topic, especially sports. “Name five players?” Sure! What season? Would you like the batting order, too? Actually, why don’t you explain to me what wOBA means instead?

How did you arrive at South Side Sox?

I believe all the stories are the same. Brett DM’d me on Twitter because I wrote something on how I grew to hate the Cubs. From that day forward, I could tell everyone I knew about how they could read my work on the Sports Illustrated website.

What particular challenges have you found in covering baseball?

I’ve waxed poetic on the mental gymnastics women, POC, and members of groups such as the LGTBQIA+ must work through just to enjoy certain things, sports being one of them.

It’s often the people who carry water for abusers. If you don’t know, I have contributed to a handful of baseball sites. My very first article for Pitcher List was a deep dive into how Major League Baseball has a real issue with domestic violence and a very unclear and often non-linear policy disciplining it. Nick Pollack and the crew at Pitcher List stood by the article and found it to be an important topic. Unfortunately, the internet is full of people who don’t see what that has to do with baseball, and I got the brunt of their replies.

Oddly enough, former MLB player Preston Wilson read the article and spent at least three days bashing my work and insisting that domestic violence is bad everywhere, so I should have added comparisons to police departments, citing “It’s not that bad in baseball, it could be worse somewhere else.” You know, the “old look over there, not here” trick.

Domestic violence is certainly one area I’ve struggled with the most. From the first incidents to recent disgraced pitchers and closers, I try to balance watching and enjoying baseball, but not glorifying alleged abusers. Most recently, I donated on average $25 to the Domestic Violence Hotline for every [redacted] start while he was with the White Sox. While I didn’t keep track, someone said it was more than $500 donated this season, and many others followed my lead. That was the best idea I could come up with to feel even just OK watching the White Sox during the season.

What particular satisfaction have you gotten from covering baseball?

Covering a team I love never felt like a reality. I live with imposter syndrome nearly every single day. But when this pipe dream came true, I was in disbelief. Through my now-four seasons of covering baseball at large, I’ve been able to meet so many other incredible writers, analysts, and women on the sidelines. For the first time, I truly felt like I belonged somewhere. I’ll never forget the moments when I felt like someone too cool and too famous followed me on Twitter, only to end up befriending them and eventually meeting up.

One of my favorite examples of this was chatting with Gabrielle Starr, founder of Girl at the Game and a Red Sox reporter at the Boston Herald. During a trip to Boston, we had the chance to go out for coffee before I caught my flight back home, and we’ve been great friends since. Knowing that we are both women in baseball media and harnessing so much knowledge and power is one of the greatest feelings in the world. We made it.

If you could tell the next generation of women in sports media, what would you say?

Don’t just break the glass ceiling — shatter it. You belong here just as much as the next person, if not more. That said, it’ll still be an uphill battle at times, but those before you will always continue to fight and make space for you.

What brought you to love baseball?

My aunt Jill. Her love of both playing and watching baseball inspired a new generation (her two eldest nieces). Jill was the only girl to play in what was once an all-boys recreational league. She wanted to be like her favorite player, former Reds catcher Johnny Bench, and she was. As a kid growing up in the late 80’s/early 90’s, we mostly watched Cubs games because that was the only channel we could get. It was even noted in my baby book that I love performing the seventh-inning stretch with my aunt. Over the years, my love for baseball would only grow stronger, especially with several MLB teams nearby and a fun minor league team just 10 minutes away.

The sports world thankfully has plenty of trailblazers now, is there someone you look up to or who inspired you to start covering baseball?

Where do I even start?

My first three are Colleen, Janice, and Keelin. Partnering up with those three on the Estrogen Power Hour helped me feel comfortable in my writing and coverage. I’m forever grateful to not only have them as colleagues but also as some of my best friends.

Second, the women on this site. You’ll meet them all this week, so I don’t think I need to expand on why they are so incredible and inspiring.

Third, my aunt Jill for teaching me everything she knows.

Others include (but are not limited to) Nancy Faust, Mary Garber, Kim Ng, Doris Burke, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Lesley Visser, Bianca Smith, Justine Siegal, Melissa Ludtke, Claire Smith, Lisa Saxson, and all the women in my life who have fought to make a name for themselves in this field.

And not to bring a man into this, but my husband, who inspires me and has believed in me since day one. Who knows if I’d even be here if he didn’t push me to write again.