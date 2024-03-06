Meet the Players: International Women’s Day Edition with Jacki Krestel

Next up is one of my favorite people in this entire world, Jacki Krestel. One of the only highlights of being in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic was e-meeting new people. As many of us remember, 2020 would bring a shortened season and fans would have to miss out on any in-person games. Twitter was still somewhat enjoyable during that time, and White Sox fans would live-tweet throughout games. But the magic of White Sox Twitter didn’t end there. Creativity was running wild with karaoke spaces and in the replies or direct messages, and friendships were forming. Plans were in the making for when we could all be back in the ballpark, toasting our drinks and watching our team play.

I was a newer fan during this time, excited to meet these people in real life. Jacki was someone I could not wait to hang out with. The two of us have so much in common and were always there to support one another, something that has only grown even more over the past few seasons. Our friendship turned into Christmas cards, sending Dr. Pepper and flowers via a delivery service on hard days, and thankfully finally having opportunities to hang out, even outside of ball games.

Jacki is an amazing friend, writer, and loyal White Sox fan. And she definitely knows ball.

What questions are you tired of being asked as a woman in sports media?

I don’t know if I’m tired of questions; I’m an open book and happy to provide my opinions and share my lived experience.

I’m more annoyed when folks treat me like a novelty. I’m not special just because I’m a lady who likes baseball. If you’re surprised that a woman has solid, informed sports opinions, then that’s on you for not paying attention. There’s a lot of us. We’re out there. We always have been.

How did you arrive at South Side Sox?

I made a Josh Donaldson joke on Twitter that made the editor-in-chief laugh. He sent me a message and asked if I’d ever wanted to get into writing or podcasting and if so, to consider doing those things for South Side Sox.

That’s why when people ask me how to get their foot in the door to a site like ours, my advice is always a shrug and “try being funny on Twitter.”

What particular challenges have you found in covering baseball?

Covering the game as a “fanalyst” is a tricky thing because I’m not in the room and can’t ask direct questions. I end up leaning a bunch on credentialed reporters and hoping that they ask the same questions I would have asked. So, because of that, my role is less one of a journalist and more one of a commentator.

(Which is fine with me; Lord knows I’ve got plenty of comments to make.)

What particular satisfaction have you gotten from covering baseball?

Listen, I’m going to talk about baseball whether I’ve been given a platform or not. Covering the team for South Side Sox has helped me grow. I’ve become a smarter fan because I’m surrounded by really smart fans on staff at SSS.

If you could tell the next generation of women in sports media, what would you say?

I would tell them that they bring a unique perspective to the table and not to be afraid of it. More than anything, I’d remind them that they belong there. If you know your stuff, you deserve to be in the room as much as anyone else.

What brought you to love baseball?

My father, who loved baseball with all of his heart.

The sports world thankfully has plenty of trailblazers now, is there someone you look up to or who inspired you to start covering baseball?

I used to only participate in public sports conversations when I knew I could be anonymous. My personal history had conditioned me to believe that my opinion would be better received if people didn’t know I was a woman. When I was asked to join South Side Sox, I sat on it for weeks, not sure I wanted to open myself up to the kind of harassment that I knew could come if I put myself out there.

Back then, SSS hosted a podcast called Estrogen Power Hour, hosted by a panel of four women. I saw them doing the same things I wanted to do, and on the same platform, I was asked to do it. My fears began to shrink. They were funny, unapologetic, smart, and most importantly, they knew ball. If they could do it, I thought, then so could I.

So, yeah. It was Chrystal, Janice, Colleen, and Keelin.