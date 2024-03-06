Gamethread: Dodgers at White Sox

Happy hump day, White Sox fans! It's been about two weeks since spring training began, and today, we have another exciting matchup between our South Siders and the 2023 NL West Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Michael Kopech is set to make his second appearance of the spring as he takes the mound today. During his first outing on March 1, he blanked the Chicago Cubs, surrendering only one walk and a hit batsman while striking out five over two innings. This afternoon, he will face a formidable Dodger lineup, including the reining 2023 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani. Kopech is overdue in proving he can stay healthy for an entire season and be that top-of-the-rotation guy. He has the stuff; it's time to put it all together.

For the Boys in Blue, Yoshinobu Yamamoto hits the bump for his second spring outing. The coveted Japanese superstar signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason. In his first Cactus League start on February 28, the righty demonstrated why he's worth all that dough. He tossed two innings, allowing only one hit while striking out three.

Today's Pale Hose lineup may give us a glimpse of what we can expect on Opening Day.

May we interest you in a baseball game today? pic.twitter.com/oev5yVkBpQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 6, 2024

And for the visiting Dodgers:

If you want to catch today's game, you're in luck! Tune in at 2:05 p.m. to NBC Sports Chicago to watch Steve Stone and John Schriffen on the broadcast. Likewise, you can listen to Len Kasper and Darrin Jackson on the radio call at ESPN Chicago.