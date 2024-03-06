Dodgers 12, White Sox 9: Welcome to the slugfest

This spring training game was full of hits and misses for the Good Guys. There were plenty of things to be excited about. On the other hand, there’s still a lot to accomplish if the White Sox want to field a competent and competitive team in the near future.

I'm not going to lie; the best thing about this game is White Sox 2005 World Series second baseman Tadahito Iguchi threw out the first pitch. Gooch was well-loved during his two-and-a-half years in Chicago.

Always good to see you, Tadahito Iguchi! pic.twitter.com/nKGfKnDXvc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 6, 2024

Michael Kopech was all over the place today. He looked bad; he looked good. He’s pretty much the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of pitching. He started the first with a walk to Mookie Betts, followed by a wild pitch to Shohei Ohtani that sent Betts over to second. Ohtani smacked a single that moved Betts to third, and Freddie Freeman drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, putting the Dodgers ahead 1-0. After striking out Chris Taylor and walking Max Muncy, Kopech got James Outman to ground out to limit the damage of the chaotic inning.

The Sox quickly answered in their half of the inning with three runs of their own. They executed like a fundamentally-sound baseball team, with situational hitting and patience at the plate. Andrew Benintendi led off with a single, followed by a Yoán Moncada walk. Then Luis Robert Jr. hit a fly ball that moved Benny to third. Up next, Jiménez showed some immense patience by taking a free base. Then, Andrew Vaughn drove home Benny with a sacrifice fly to center. Finally, Dominic Fletcher and Paul DeJong hit consecutive singles to drive Moncada and Jiménez home. Stringing together a three-spot in the first inning off of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the most expensive pitcher in baseball, was truly impressive.

Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last long. After getting a quick first out in the second, Kopech walked Austin Barnes and hit Andy Pages. He got Mookie Betts to fly out, but Ohtani followed with a single, scoring Barnes and moving Pages to third. Then Shotime promptly swiped second, and an errant throw to second by Max Stassi allowed Pages to score. The game was all tied up at 3-3.

Kopech left the game in the third after striking out the first two batters, presumably because he had reached his pitch count. He faced 14 batters and surrendered three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out three.

The Pale Hose didn’t waste any time, scoring two more runs in the third and then two more in the fourth off a Jiménez blast to left. The Big Baby is ready for the season as he continues to mash the baseball. He was 2-for-3 today, bumping his spring average to .545 with a 1.338 OPS.

Hey now, Eloy Jiménez pic.twitter.com/LlDgU2f309 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 6, 2024

Shortstop Paul DeJong also had himself a day with an excellent defensive grab in the first, two singles, a double, and three RBIs.

The South Side relief crew was a tale of two pens. Sammy Peralta, Nicholas Padilla, and Prelander Berroa held the Dodgers scoreless in their combined 2 1⁄3 innings. On the other hand, the Blue Crew tormented Touki Toussaint and Jake Woodford. Touki has had a really tough spring so far, and today, he was truly terrible. In his 1 1⁄3 innings of work, he gave up seven runs on five hits with three walks, including a grand slam to Freeman. Woodford wasn’t quite as bad, surrendering only two runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Our old friend Joe Kelly made an appearance out of the pen in the fifth for the Dodgers. He did Joe Kelly things, giving up a hit and a walk in the fifth, but ultimately walked away unscathed.

The Sox fought back to get a two-spot in the ninth. Rafael Ortega led off with a walk and advanced to second on defensive indifference. Then Zach DeLoach drove him home on a single to right. DeLoach also advanced a base on defensive indifference. After Oscar Colás struck out swinging, Danny Mendick doubled to left, scoring DeLoach.

The South Siders will be back at it tomorrow when the Milwaukee Brewers head to Camelback Ranch. Dylan Cease gets the start. Check back here at South Side Sox for all the coverage.