Meet the Players: International Women’s Day Edition with Ashley Sanders

Now happily settled in her new city, Ashley Sanders has made her triumphant return to South Side Sox. Aside from former writers turned friends, Ashley is one of the first people I remember reading on this site. Yes, she predates me here.

I always love it when women are confident and can write with such knowledge and passion. Ashley would come to exemplify that in every article she put together. Not only is she known for her smart recaps and articles, but Ashley also streams on Twitch and is incredible when it comes to MLB: The Show.

Ashley is the kind of person I hope both my son and daughter look up to — someone effortlessly cool, smart, kind, and talented. —Chrystal O’Keefe

Of countless staffing success stories we’ve had at South Side Sox, Ashley Sanders was the first. And, at risk of stepping on any toes, she might just remain the best.

Her bewildering and intoxicating enthusiasm led me to dub her our “engagement editor” here at the site, and through all of the travails — Ashley stepped away just as the getting was (briefly) good for the White Sox, 2020-21 — she leaned into a love of the sport, the team, and our site. In the early years, the “core four” of myself, Hamster, Joe Resis and Ashley kept our MLB coverage grinding, and no one did it with the zest of our engagement editor. That Ashley wrote stories with more exclamation points than the rest of us put together only further emphasized how special (and OK, sometimes wishcasting) she was.

Ashley’s self-starting nature brought her to us in the first place (see her SSS answer below) but also propelled her into leaving us for better things. I still remember her asking whether, in the malaise of the pandemic in April 2020, whether she could “cover” Lucas Giolito in the MLB: The Show players’ tournament. She again was going the extra mile, and doing something NO ONE else (on our SBN sites, or on any White Sox or MLB sites) was doing, — and was so devoted to the coverage that it attracted the attention of Giolito, as well as his family. That series of articles got her noticed, not only by the Giolitos and Lucas himself, but by Sony, the makers of the game. The rest is history, as soon thereafter she became not someone watching or playing or covering MLB: The Show, but creating it.

Ashley brings wonderful energy to her work, and it hasn’t even sunk in to me that she may be returning to us for some occasional writing. Just having her around to participate in this series is enough. But I’ll be confident and just wind this up by saying welcome home, Ashley. —Brett Ballantini

What questions are you tired of being asked as a woman in sports media?

I’m exhausted from hearing anything negating my experiences, perspective, and knowledge. Those are all what make me, me and provide a new perspective on what I am creating and covering. Everyone’s experiences are valid and have a space. Yes, I know baseball, and odds are, I know more than the “Chads, Brads, and Dads” (as Taylor Swift describes) who are angrily tweeting from their couch.

How did you arrive at South Side Sox?

I’d been live-tweeting White Sox games since I first made my Twitter account in 2014. I had loosely interacted with South Side Sox Twitter content and articles, but finally hit the follow button following the beloved Tim Anderson bat spike heard around the world in their promotion of SSS’s “Stick Talk” shirt in early 2019. With no time wasted, Brett contacted me via Twitter DMs and recruited me! Nearing the end of my first year of college, this was the perfect opportunity and timing to put my love for the White Sox and writing together!

What particular challenges have you found in covering baseball?

Dealing with the hate. I have some rather thick skin, but at the end of the day, I am a human with feelings. I don’t respond directly to the negativity because I continue to let my work and efforts lead the way. I’d be lying if I said I haven’t written draft after draft to respond, but learning that my energy is best spent pursuing baseball coverage is the best lesson.

What particular satisfaction have you gotten from covering baseball?

From writing and editing for South Side Sox to my Twitch Streams playing MLB: The Show to being a developer for the game, the best messages I receive are from parents saying their daughters (and sons!) look up to me, and the parents themselves feel motivated to explore and show their children that anything is possible. My niece turns two in two months, and being able to lead by example for her is everything to me.

If you could tell the next generation of women in sports media, what would you say?

You are enough. Your experiences, perspective, and knowledge are integral to growing and advancing the sport. Haters will talk their talk, but you’re the one walking the walk and putting in the work. A support system is key. Whether it’s friends, family, coworkers, or all your fans, they will be there to keep the spring in your step so that you can always bounce back.

What brought you to love baseball?

My Mom! She grew up attending White Sox games and fell in love with Ron Kittle and the “Winning Ugly” team of 1983! Naturally, her love spread to me. Raising a family, baseball fell to the side for her. I helped reignite her love and passion when I really began following it in 2012, and we haven’t looked back!

The sports world thankfully has plenty of trailblazers now. Is there someone you look up to or who inspired you to start covering baseball?

I’m eternally grateful for Justine Siegal and Sarah Langs.

Siegal, founder of Baseball for All, is a brilliant mind and an incredible advocate for helping girls and women play baseball. I’ve had the privilege of having multiple conversations with her, and she’s helped empower me. The summer before eighth grade, I tried out for my local boys' travel baseball team ... 13-year-old Ashley didn’t know it then, but other girls like me were trying and doing the same thing. Representation matters.

Sarah Langs’ “baseball is the best,” needs to be put on a plaque at every baseball stadium. Diving into analytics, research, and a deep love for baseball, Sarah makes baseball fun, empowers curious minds, and creates a brilliant context for baseball’s most exciting events. With every interaction I’ve had with Sarah — from MLB Twitch streams to Twitter — I walk away with more knowledge than before.