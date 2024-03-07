Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

Your Chicago White Sox welcomes our friends from the north, the Milwaukee Brewers, to Camelback Ranch for an exhibition matinee in lovely Glendale, AZ. The Brew Crew comes in at 4-7 on the spring with a dismal run differential of -21. It's a far cry from the Pale Hose -29, but still bad.

Dylan Cease makes his second start of the spring and looks to replicate his stellar outing in his debut. The Sox ace went two innings against the Texas Rangers last Saturday, surrendering only two hits and a walk.

Lefthander Aaron Ashby makes his first Cactus League start for the Brewers. The 25-year-old has made one appearance in spring training, pitching 1⁄3 of an inning and racking up an 81.00 ERA. Needless to say, the outing did not go well.

Here is how the Good Guys line it up this afternoon in Glendale:

Due to rain, estimated first pitch is now 2:35 CT. Here is our revised lineup:

CF Rafael Ortega

3B Yoán Moncada

DH Eloy Jiménez

1B Andrew Vaughn

RF Kevin Pillar

SS Paul DeJong

LF Mark Payton

C Chuckie Robinson

2B Danny Mendick

SP Dylan Cease — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 7, 2024

For the visiting Brew Crew:

Rest your eyeballs on your TV screens this afternoon, friends. NBC Sports Chicago has the moving pictures, and Bob Uecker's dulcet tones will be carried on Newsradio 620 WTMJ Milwaukee via MLB.com. Due to the rain delay, the first pitch is estimated for 2:35 p.m. CST. We'll have a recap of all of the spring action following the game.