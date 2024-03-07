 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

It’s Cease Day!

By Ryiin
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers, 2018 National League Championship Series
Bernie Brewer in all of his wonderful weirdness.
David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Your Chicago White Sox welcomes our friends from the north, the Milwaukee Brewers, to Camelback Ranch for an exhibition matinee in lovely Glendale, AZ. The Brew Crew comes in at 4-7 on the spring with a dismal run differential of -21. It's a far cry from the Pale Hose -29, but still bad.

Dylan Cease makes his second start of the spring and looks to replicate his stellar outing in his debut. The Sox ace went two innings against the Texas Rangers last Saturday, surrendering only two hits and a walk.

Lefthander Aaron Ashby makes his first Cactus League start for the Brewers. The 25-year-old has made one appearance in spring training, pitching 1⁄3 of an inning and racking up an 81.00 ERA. Needless to say, the outing did not go well.

Here is how the Good Guys line it up this afternoon in Glendale:

For the visiting Brew Crew:

Rest your eyeballs on your TV screens this afternoon, friends. NBC Sports Chicago has the moving pictures, and Bob Uecker's dulcet tones will be carried on Newsradio 620 WTMJ Milwaukee via MLB.com. Due to the rain delay, the first pitch is estimated for 2:35 p.m. CST. We'll have a recap of all of the spring action following the game.

